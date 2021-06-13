Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday flop could land ideal move to prove the Owls wrong as Preston eye swoop

This summer is an absolutely crucial one in the career of Izzy Brown who is finally set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of his deal with the Champions League winners.

Whilst Chelsea have been securing the Champions League title amongst numerous other pieces of silverware over the last few years, Brown has been transitioning from one loan spell to another and with varying degree of success.

It has been abundantly clear for a good few seasons now that any chance Brown had of ever forcing his way into the reckoning with Chelsea was very slim to say the least. His career at this stage needed the final confirmation from his parent club that he will have to find a new permanent home.

Brown spent last season out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday in what can only be described as a terrible move for both parties really as neither benefitted at all as well as they needed to for their own reasons.

In fairness to Brown, he started on the opening day of the campaign for the Owls last term as they secured a promising victory away at Cardiff City. The attacking midfielder delivered an encouraging display in that match and registered an assist for the opening goal of the contest inside the first four minutes of his time with the club.

It was a first appearance that threatened that he could potentially make a major impact for Sheffield Wednesday and help to lift the club away from relegation danger after they started the campaign with -12 points, later reduced down to -6.

That had followed what was a good loan spell with Luton Town in 2019/20 where he registered one goal and seven assists in 25 appearances.

However, as has happened at various other times in his career to date, Brown then endured a miserable period during his loan spell at Hillsborough. The 24-year-old throughout the campaign was unable to convince any of Garry Monk, Tony Pulis, Neil Thompson or Darren Moore that he was worthy of a regular starting role.

His lack of starts for the Owls, just four in total all season last term, was a damning indictment of him considering that Sheffield Wednesday were struggling for goals and attacking inventiveness throughout most of their 46 games that ultimately ended in relegation.

There are valid excuses and reasons as to why Brown was unable to make an impact of any real sorts during his time with Sheffield Wednesday. The constant uncertainty of their managerial situation and also their predicament from the outset of being a club in a relegation battle was never going to help him thrive.

However, Brown could have and should have done much more to force the issue and insist that he had to feature more prominently with his displays in training and also when he got the chance to come off the bench.

It is now being reported by Lancashire Live that Preston are potentially interested in making a summer move for Brown now that he is a free agent.

There might be one or two reservations from Preston supporters over this potential signing given the lack of impact he had with Sheffield Wednesday and also at some of the other clubs he has been sent out on loan to in recent years. They might well wonder whether he is the right option to take them to another level.

Brown though could well just be that wildcard addition to the squad that helps to transform things for the Lilywhites next term. The 24-year-old’s ability and natural talent does not come under question, he just needs the right manager or coach and the right environment to help him thrive and give him licence to entertain and make things happen.

Deepdale could well the best place for providing that platform to him. Frankie McAvoy is a bright coach that appears to have the full backing of most people associated with the Lilywhites. He might be able to tap into the 24-year-old’s qualities and get hold of him and make him realise next term could be his last chance to impress at Championship level.

Preston head into next term with a very stable environment on and off the field, which is in direct contrast to what he faced at Hillsborough.

The attacking midfielder thrived in a similar situation at Luton, and it should surprise no one if he does the same at Deepdale. He will be out to prove Sheffield Wednesday and maybe even Chelsea wrong next term and I would back him to do that if he does sign for Preston this summer.