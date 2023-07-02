Sheffield Wednesday were not an option for Rotherham United attacker Chiedozie Ogbene before he signed for Luton Town, according to journalist Rob Staton.

The Owls are currently preparing for life back in the Championship - but haven't made the best start to the summer with the club losing Darren Moore and failing to bring anyone in as of early this week.

The positive for them is the fact they already have a talented squad, but will need to strengthen further to ensure they have the sufficient quality and depth required to be a force in the second tier.

Were Sheffield Wednesday close to signing Chiedozie Ogbene?

On Monday evening, Staton revealed that no formal offer from the Owls had been made to Ogbene.

This is despite the fact they registered an interest in signing him, something that comes as no surprise considering they recruited Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith from Rotherham United last year.

With this, it doesn't seem as though the South Yorkshire side were close to recruiting the new Luton man, although that would make sense considering they don't have a manager in place.

Why could Sheffield Wednesday regret not launching an offer for Chiedozie Ogbene?

If Wednesday were at the forefront of this race, they would have been unlikely to have been short of competition for Ogbene's signature considering he was available as a free agent.

Often, the club that offers the most attractive package often wins the race, but speed is also key, especially in the free agent market with the best out-of-contract players likely to be snapped up quite quickly.

Unfortunately, the Owls haven't come in with an offer for the Irishman and that has been costly for them.

Ogbene could have been an asset for the club regardless of which manager comes in because of his versatility and experience at a Championship level.

Thriving in the second tier last term, he's certainly got the ingredients to be a game-changer at that level and can operate in a few different roles, allowing him to thrive in numerous systems.

Not only can he play up front, but he can also play out wide as a winger and that could have been important for a side that didn't often operate with advanced wide men under former manager Moore.

Only 26 as well, he has the ability to improve further and would have been an excellent addition at Hillsborough.

With this in mind, Wednesday may regret not making a move for the Irishman, who could go on to thrive in the Premier League.