Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday can lay down another statement of intent after Darren Moore’s player contract admission

The summer transfer window certainly looks to have been a rather productive one for Sheffield Wednesday.

There can be no denying the Owls were certainly active while the market was open, bringing in 11 new first-team players for Darren Moore’s side.

Many of those would arrive at Hillsborough from clubs higher up the football pyramid, showing the club’s ambition to again compete for promotion from League One during the current campaign.

Indeed, that is something that does already look to be paying dividends, with Wednesday currently fourth in the League One standings, just four points adrift of the automatic promotion spots, ahead of Saturday’s huge clash at home to league leaders Ipswich.

Such a match is of course, another opportunity for the Owls to lay down a marker to the rest of the divison, while it is should also be noted that when it came to the summer window, it was not just in terms of incomings that Wednesday demonstrated signs of their intent.

During the time that the window was open, it was reported that the club rejected a number of bids from Championship side Blackpool, for the signing of midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

That Wednesday were willing to take that over an important player such as the 21-year-old, feels a clear sign of their ambitions this season, given that by rejecting those offers, they now risk the possiblity of him leaving the club for free when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

However, it does seem as though that is something the Yorkshire club are working to avoid, with manager Darren Moore now confirming that the Owls have had talks with Dele-Bashiru, about extending his contract at Hillsborough.

Given the circumstances, it is hard not to feel as though succeeding with those negotiations, would be another statement of intent from those in charge of Wednesday.

Considering he ought to be aware of the interest there is in him, and his knowledge of his own contract situation, the midfielder may be confident that, even if Wednesday miss out on promotion this season, he may still have a chance of making the step up to the Championship next season.

Becoming a free agent at that point could also help his cause in that sense, given there would be no need for any interested clubs to negotiate a fee for his services with the Owls.

That could therefore put more pressure on Wednesday when it comes to these negotiations, although the work they did in the transfer window may give them confidence of success here.

They were of course, able to convince both Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe to remain in the third-tier with a move to Hillsborough, rather than stay at promotion winning Rotherham as the Millers made the step back up to the Championship.

Others such as Will Vaulks also elected to join the Owls despite Championship interest in him following his departure from Cardiff, highlighting the strengthand attraction that Wednesday carry with them, even as a League One club.

Securing a new deal for Dele-Bashiru in the circumstances would no doubt be another sign of that, and may also highlight that in the wake of their strong start to the season, confidence from within the squad that they can get this job done, and seal a return to the second-tier.

With that in mind, it is hard not to feel that by securing a new deal for Dele-Bashiru, Sheffield Wednesday would once again be sending out another message not just to the rest of League One, but to those further up the pyramid as well.