Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore should be considered for QPR job if Mick Beale leaves for Rangers

QPR are now expecting manager Mick Beale to join Scottish Premiership side Rangers, according to talkSPORT.

This comes as a big blow to QPR, as they have started the season off impressively well and gained momentum that has seen them fight in and amongst the top six.

The Rs are currently sat in seventh place on 31 points, level with Millwall, who are in the final play-off spot as the Championship is on hold for the World Cup.

QPR’s impressive performances on the pitch have not surprisingly caught the attention of admirers from up and down the UK. It was in October when Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers made an approach to QPR to speak to Beale about becoming their new manager.

However, news spread that the 42-year-old had turned down the chance to take over at Wolves as he felt “it wasn’t the right moment”.

After a month, it’s happened again, this time with Scottish club Rangers, who fired Giovanni Van Bronckhorst earlier this week. The latest report from talkSPORT now suggests that the Championship outfit are expecting Beale to be named the new Rangers manager.

If this happens, it will be a bitter pill for the QPR hierarchy and fans to swallow, but attention will quickly shift to who could replace Beale.

One man who many won’t think about but who could be an ideal replacement is Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore.

The Owls manager has managed to build his reputation as a football league manager in recent years after first working in academy football and then taking over as caretaker boss at West Bromwich Albion, where the Midlands club were relegated from the Premier League.

In 2019, Moore was appointed Doncaster Rovers boss, where he took charge of 78 games and built a young, dynamic team on a very limited budget. His impressive work at Doncaster then caught the eye of Wednesday, who were in a real dire state on the pitch and off it.

Moore took over at Hillsborough, but he was unable to guide them away from relegation; however, the 48-year-old saw this as an opportunity to reset the football club. He brought certain types of players on and started to look for players with the hunger and desire to play for him and the football club.

Despite not winning promotion last season, Moore again didn’t panic, added quality by using his vast knowledge of the market to his advantage, and has got a group of players together that are committed and fighting for the points every week.

Moore is currently averaging 2.11 points per game in League One this season, but it is also his style he likes his team to have the ball at their feet and be comfortable on it. While he is not afraid to mix things up and, if he has physical attackers at his disposal, he will use them to the team’s advantage.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss may not be everyone’s first choice to replace their manager, but the 48-year-old is well aware of the Championship and has the ability to get a team to stick together and run through a brick wall for him.

Instead of searching for someone unproven, it might be best for the Rs to look at a manager like Moore, who is doing a great job in League One.