Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League is far from confirmed at this stage, however, should the Blades go up, some of their summer plans have already been revealed.

Indeed, the club are currently 2nd in the table, three points clear of Middlesbrough, albeit with a game in hand, and should they hold Boro off, they plan to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reported this month that the Blades are set to target Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone if they go on to win promotion.

Johnstone is playing second fiddle at Selhurst Park having made the move there last summer, stuck behind their current number one goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Indeed, is is reported that the Crystal Palace man would cost the Blades a fee in the region of £5-6 million, which is a very decent price for a keeper of Johnstone's abilities.

However, Sam Johnstone does not look like being the only option available to Paul Heckingbottom and the club's hierarchy this summer if a goalkeeper is what they are after.

Football Insider, for instance, recently reported that Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has accepted that he has no future at Old Trafford, and is seeking a permanent move away this summer.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, but when his loan deal there ends at the end of the campaign, he looks set to seek a new, permanent home.

Indeed, considering the above reports, I'd suggest that the Blades should be making a move for Dean Henderson this summer, and not Sam Johnstone. Well, at least ahead of Sam Johnstone.

Now, of course, Henderson is probably likely to command a higher transfer fee, and possibly a higher weekly salary than the Palace goalkeeper, too, but I do believe that with Premier League cash in hand, he would be well worth the investment.

First and foremost, he is a top keeper. He has shown that throughout his career whenever given the opportunity, and can count himself unlucky not to have been given more of a chance at Old Trafford in recent years, in all honesty.

Furthermore, having been on the books at Sheffield United on loan during both their promotion winning campaign in 2018/19 and their brilliant Premier League campaign in 2019/20, he knows the club and the fanbase inside out, which would surely be a big pulling factor.

Indeed, then, rather than go straight in for Sam Johnstone this summer, the Blades must, at the very least, test the waters with Dean Henderson and gauge whether or not he'd be interested in making Bramall Lane his permanent home this summer.