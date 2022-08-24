Opinion: Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye is ready to become best striker in the division

Among players with 3 or more goals in the Championship, Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye boasts the third best minutes-per-goal ratio aged just 22.

Ndiaye was benched for the 3-0 win over Blackburn but came on to score 2 goals in 20 minutes, and it would be a surprise to see him fail to start for Friday night’s trip to Luton.

Billy Sharp remains out of contention with an ankle injury, but even at that The Blades still boast four first-team level forwards in Reda Khadra, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie and Ndiaye.

Soon, though, the latter player will be forcing the rest of the attacking cast to take a backseat if he continues his scintillating form.

Ndiaye was snapped up from Boreham Wood without making a senior appearance for the non-league club, and has been phased into the team by Paul Heckingbottom over this and last season.

Seven goals and two assists was an impressive contribution last season aged 21, but becomes even more impressive when taking into account that French-born Senegalese citizen played just 20 games’ worth of minutes last season, mostly coming off the bench.

Five goal contributions in as many games at the end of 21-22 was a clear sign of things to come, and the signs that Ndiaye is hitting his stride as a footballer have been proven true so far this campaign.

And it’s not just the quantity, but the quality of the goals he’s scoring that make him such an exciting prospect at this level. One need only see his solo finish from the weekend against Blackburn Rovers for his second goal, a move he started from his own half, beating three players before rifling a shot low off the inside left post , to understand that Sheffield United have something truly special on their hands.

As the quality level of the Championship continues to rise, teams are demanding their players to be more multi-dimensional – press-resistant, good with the ball at their feet and tactically versatile. In this sense, Ndiaye is the archetype of the modern Championship player. Despite his clear talent in front of goal, he operates equally well as an attacking midfielder and boasted a 100% pass completion rate in his 25 minutes against Rovers too.

Like fellow explosive second-tier forward Ben Brereton Diaz, it is only a matter of time before Ndiaye cements himself in the plans of his national team.

Senegal stand a solid chance of making it out of their World Cup group come November, with Qatar and Ecuador in pot A with them alongside the Netherlands, and if his form continues it’ll be hard to see them starting without Ndiaye alongside the legendary Sadio Mané.

And if he performs on that big stage in the winter, The Blades might have a battle on their hands keeping their rapidly blossoming star man.