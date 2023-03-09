Opinion: Sheffield United would not be a good destination for Barnsley star amid transfer links

Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Barnsley right-back Jordan Williams ahead of the summer transfer window, according to yesterday’s exclusive report from Football League World.

FLW understands that Middlesbrough and Norwich City are also keeping an eye on him – but the fact the Blades are currently automatic promotion favourites could potentially work in their favour with the right-sided player likely to be attracted to the opportunity of playing in the Premier League.

Not only are United a potentially more attractive club to join than the other two because of this – but they are also much closer to Williams’ current club and that means he probably wouldn’t have to relocate if he did make this potential move to Bramall Lane in the summer.

On top of this, Paul Heckingbottom’s men operate with a back five, unlike the other two interest teams.

You feel a wing-back role would suit Williams’ game more considering he has recorded five goals and five assists in 29 league appearances this term, performing exceptionally well for the Tykes going forward.

With this in mind, a deal could work out for all parties with the Blades potentially able to pay quite a bit for him if they reach the top flight, something that will only benefit Michael Duff’s transfer budget.

It also seemed like United were on the prowl for a third-choice right wing-back last summer, bringing in Sean Robertson on trial but opting against signing him in the end.

Williams could be the third option they may want in this position – but would the player be satisfied with being a third-choice option considering he’s only 23? No, of course not.

But looking at their current squad, it would be difficult to see him being anything other than a backup option to the other two in his position, with George Baldock’s deal not expiring until 2024 and Jayden Bogle looking as though he will be Baldock’s long-term successor on the right.

Both have struggled with injury issues at times – but Williams can’t afford to rely on that to get game time.

Heckingbottom may be able to give him minutes in cup competitions but at his age, the Tykes’ key man will want to be playing every week and that probably won’t be possible unless there’s an injury crisis in this area.

That won’t make the player happy and if he isn’t satisfied, that won’t help the morale in the camp so it may be a good idea for both the 23-year-old and the Blades to steer clear of this move.