Opinion: Sheffield United signing could prove a shrewd addition in Blades play-off push

Sheffield United have secured the signing of Croatian defender Filip Uremovic, the club has announced.

Due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Uremovic’s contract at Russian club Rubin Kazan was recently terminated, leaving him free for Paul Heckingbottom’s side to snap him up.

The versatile defender has only signed on a short-term deal until the end of the current season, but given the injury problems Sheffield United currently have at the back, Uremovic could prove to be a shrewd signing as the Blades look to seal their place in the Championship play-offs.

As above, the Blades are suffering from a lot of injuries ahead of the season run in, with Jack Robinson and Jack Egan the only fit defenders at the club at present.

If truth be told, Sheffield United would probably be happy just to have another body through the door, but given Uremovic’s versatility and pedigree, he is surely more than they could have dreamed of.

According to Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old has played centre-back and right-back for Rubin Kazan in the Russian premier league this season – versatility that will be of use for the Blades as they look to get injured players back as soon as possible.

Sheffield United quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Wes Foderingham Rangers Stockport County Bury Fulham

Not only that, but the defender’s pedigree is fantastic for a player in the Championship.

Uremovic has spent the last four years at Rubin Kazan playing in the Russian top flight, as well as in European competition in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers this campaign.

The 25-year-old has also earned six international caps for Croatia to date.

All things considered, then, Sheffield United’s signing of Filip Uremovic could prove to be a very shrewd one.

Given the club’s current injury crisis, and their position sitting 5th in the table, it would be a shame if their play-off bid were to be de-railed by injuries, and by bringing in a quality addition like Uremovic, they have eased their problems ever so slightly.

Given the level he has played at, and the quality he therefore possesses, even when Sheffield United’s injured defenders do make a return, Uremovic could still prove to be a valuable addition.

When all things are said and done this season, today may be looked back on as a key day for the Blades.