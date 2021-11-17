Opinion: Sheffield United should target Southampton winger in January

It has been a disappointing start to the new Championship campaign for Sheffield United, with The Blades currently occupying 18th place.

However, given the tight nature of the division, they are a mere seven points from the Championship play-offs.

It appears that January will give The Blades another shot to strengthen up their squad in what most would still expect will be a push for the Championship top six.

The Blades recruited well in the summer, with the likes of Robin Olsen, Ben Davies and Morgan Gibbs-White coming in, but a key development of the summer was the fact that they were unable to secure the services of a winger.

The Yorkshire club were reportedly interested in Manchester United’s Amad Diallo and Barcelona’s Alex Collado, but ultimately, no deals came to fruition.

Subsequently, Rhian Brewster and Gibbs-White have been tasked with operating on the right flank, with the former much more effective as a striker, and the latter much more influential from an attacking midfield position.

On the other wing, versatile player Ben Osborn has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, but adding a winger who can operate on both sides will certainly bolster their attacking options.

One player who could be an absolute steal at this level, or an excellent loan addition, is Southampton wide man Nathan Tella.

The former Arsenal academy man has struggled to pave his way into regular first-team contention under Ralph Hasenhuttl, but he has ability in abundance.

Tella’s dribbling ability, coupled with his end-product makes him an excellent option for Sheffield United to consider, whilst he is also as threatening on the right as he is on the left.

It is difficult to put a finger on why the 22-year-old has not seen more game time in a Saints shirt, as when he has been involved, he has shone.

It still appears that Hasenhuttl is gradually trying to integrate him into his Premier League side.

Therefore, a move to a side with top-six aspirations in the Championship could be the final step required in his development.

Tella undoubtedly has the ability to play regularly in the Championship, and if he does not see too much game time with The Saints in the run up to January, then it could be a smart addition for Jokanovic to make.