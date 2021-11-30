Opinion: Sheffield United should rival Blackburn Rovers in race for 8-goal ace as alternative to Premier League pursuit

Sheffield United are going to face a crucial period in the January transfer window and they will have to provide Paul Heckingbottom with backing to improve the squad.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s reign at Bramall Lane was held back by the Blades’ slow recruitment during the summer transfer window and there were key areas of the squad that were not addressed with any incomings. The wide areas were the major issue and it was clear that the former Watford and Fulham boss needed wingers to implement his preferred style of play.

Under Heckingbottom, the need for more wide talent in the squad will not be as great as it was under Jokanovic. That is because it is expected that he will use a system deploying wing-backs as Chris Wilder used to great success during his time in charge at Bramall Lane.

Having said that, Sheffield United could still do with adding another option to their squad who has the ability to play wide in a flat back four system and also who can play in a more narrow role as part of a front three or two.

Football League World believes that the Blades are one of the clubs who are potentially interested in adding Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke to their squad on loan in January. That comes with Spurs once again ready to allow the 21-year-old to leave the club on a temporary basis.

Clarke would add an extra attacking body who does have the flexibility of being able to play in different positions in the final third. However, he has largely failed to impress during any of his recent loan spells in the Championship with Stoke City, QPR and Leeds United.

Therefore, it seems Sheffield United might need to reevaluate their transfer targets for that extra attacking body that they need in the winter window.

Another option that has to surely be considered is Portsmouth’s in-form Marcus Harness. The winger has been demonstrating his class throughout the campaign for Pompey and he is their top scorer after firing home eight goals and providing one assist in his 19 League One appearances.

1 of 22 Kyle McFadzean? Birmingham City Coventry City Hull City West Brom

Given Harness’ form it is no surprise he is starting to attract interest from the Championship. Blackburn Rovers are believed by the Lancashire Telegraph to be interested in adding him to their squad in January.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has underlined his desire to keep hold of the winger, but Harness is into the final year of his deal and although Pompey do hold a one-year option on his contract they are still vulnerable to losing him to a side in the Championship.

Sheffield United might not have a huge pot of money to invest in the squad in January, but they could easily make some funds available to at least make an offer to Portsmouth for Harness and test their resolve to keep him at Fratton Park.

Harness could be perfect for the Blades because he has been able to operate well in Cowley’s system this term when he has deployed wing-backs with the attacker playing off the front.

You would also feel that the Blades might be able to convince the winger to join them ahead of Blackburn. Therefore, moving for Harness seems to be a much better idea than taking a gamble that they can get more out of Clarke than his previous loan clubs have managed.