Opinion: Sheffield United should pounce on 31-year-old’s contract situation to find value in summer window

Sheffield United have made it clear that they do not want to be investing heavily in the transfer market if they are unable to win promotion to the Premier League this season.

This is the case with a lot of EFL clubs due to the financial impact of the pandemic and has made finding value in the market even more important.

One way you can ensure minimal financial outlay is by pursuing players with contracts expiring in the summer, substantially decreasing any fee that will need to be paid for their services.

As Ollie Norwood’s influence in midfield decreases, the Blades will need to bring in competition in midfield with someone else who can dictate play at second tier level.

Conor Hourihane has begun to come into his own at Sheffield United in the last month or so, has experience in the Premier League and has a contract expiring at the end of the season.

The Irishman has struggled to cement a place in Aston Villa’s first team since they were promoted to the top-flight and the Blades have provided a platform for him to move onto next season.

Hourihane could drop deeper as he enters the latter stages of his career, with the Blades lacking a quality deep lying midfielder that could be utilised effectively in Paul Heckingbottom’s style of play.

The Blades could be set to lose a handful of high profile players if they do not win promotion to the Premier League.

John Egan, Morgan Gibbs-White (on loan) and Sander Berge could all move on in the summer and leave United with a lot of work to do.

Bringing in Hourihane would enable them to prioritise their funds in more important areas to go again next season.

There is no doubt that, at 31, Hourihane still belongs at the top end of the Championship ability wise and it is important to keep some experienced players around, to help Heckingbottom integrate players from the U23 squad, as has been utilised consistently this season.

There will not be many more suitable free agents for second tier level than potentially Conor Hourihane, and therefore the Blades should pursue his services on a permanent basis early on in the summer window.