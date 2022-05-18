Opinion: Sheffield United should now strengthen interest in Newcastle United player

Sheffield United will be playing their football in the Championship next season after they were defeated on penalties by Nottingham Forest last in the semi-final of the play-offs.

In what has been an excellent campaign since Paul Heckingbottom took charge, the Blades will be eager to strengthen this summer ahead of an automatic promotion push during the 2022/23 campaign.

It is set to be an interesting few months at Bramall Lane, with the immediate future of Morgan Gibbs-White uncertain, whilst a couple of other stars could be targeted by the higher division.

Equally, the club’s financial situation and status mean that they remain an attractive option for players to consider.

One player who would seemingly bolster the club’s attacking options, who the club should now strengthen their interest in, is Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson.

Enjoying an excellent stint with Bristol Rovers in League Two, the 19-year-old emerged as an integral part of the club’s eventual promotion, chipping in with eight goals and five assists in 21 fourth-tier outings.

Despite the gap from League Two to the top of the Championship a large one, Anderson looked at least a level above on a consistent basis for the Gas last season and looks destined for a second-tier move.

It would of course be a gamble, but it would be a gamble that has the potential of generating a sizeable reward, with Anderson an exciting prospect at Newcastle.

Luton Town nearly took the chance on Anderson in January, however, Newcastle’s reluctance to include a loan-to-buy option eventually meant that the Hatters opted against it.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Anderson saw a lot of his success in Bristol, Rovers colours on the left-wing, causing chaos with his jinking runs and excellent dribbling ability, tying with his opponents at times.

Sheffield United are likely to face lots of divisional competition for the exciting attacking midfielder during this summer, so it is unlikely to be a straightforward deal for the Blades to complete, however, the project under Heckingbottom is an exciting one and one that may be favoured by Newcastle.

Anderson has to be playing his football in the Championship during the 2022/23 season, with the young attacker proving to be one of the brighter prospects in the Football League.