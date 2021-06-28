Opinion: Sheffield United should make 31-goal forward their first signing of the summer

Shortly after putting pen to paper at Bramall Lane, new manager Slavisa Jokanovic said his Sheffield United side is the best he has inherited in England.

With this, the Serbian is happy to wait until later in the window to make his first signings. Jokanovic is still yet to link up with his team in South Yorkshire, making it understandable as to why he doesn’t want to rush.

The Blades are also under no pressure to let go of their most prized assets – including Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge – with both signing long-term deals with the club last year after their arrivals from AFC Bournemouth and Genk.

Because of this, there are no gaping holes to fill at this moment, although the 52-year-old may want to find a replacement for John Lundstram who was released by the club last month. But other than a central midfielder to replace the 27-year-old, there’s another position Slavisa Jokanovic needs to keep a close eye on this summer.

David McGoldrick, who scored a respectable eight goals in the Premier League last term, was the only man to step up to the plate in Sheffield United’s front line during the 2020/21 campaign and it’s a definite source of concern for the new manager.

His goalkeeping department, defence and central midfield may be fundamentally strong and could guide the Blades back to the Premier League but without a couple of prolific forwards, it will be an uphill battle for the South Yorkshire side next season.

With the likes of Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Lys Mousset at Chris Wilder and Paul Heckingbottom’s disposal last season, it’s a big surprise they fired so many blanks, but it’s also wake up call to Jokanovic ahead of the next campaign.

McBurnie and Mousset’s futures at the club are looking uncertain, Rhian Brewster horribly misfired in the Premier League last year, Sharp is approaching his 36th birthday and Oliver Burke may be converted back into a winger if the manager opts for a change in system.

So whilst there are many options for the Blades to utilise right now, a rebuild in this department may be required if they want to compete for the Championship title next season.

One man who could add the attacking firepower needed is Jonson Clarke-Harris, who scored 31 goals in League One last year for Peterborough United.

The prolific 26-year-old has both age and experience on his side and has a point to prove in this division after scoring regularly in the third tier.

Brentford’s signing of Ivan Toney from Clarke-Harris’ current club proved to be the key signing they needed to finally get themselves to the Premier League – and there’s no reason why he couldn’t make a similar impact if he moved to Bramall Lane – providing he has the adequate service to succeed.

The one barrier to this potential signing is the reluctance of Peterborough to let go of Clarke-Harris but with the likes of Berge, Ramsdale and Bogle all linked with Premier League moves, they are probably the best equipped out of any Championship side to make a move for him.

They will also need to sell one or two of their existing strikers before making this move, one thing that could be costly with many clubs already in the race for the 31-goal striker, but it’s a signing they should make if they are able to in this window.