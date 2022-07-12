Opinion: Sheffield United should hold firm on stance for 24-year-old

Sander Berge’s proposed transfer move to Werder Bremen has reportedly collapsed.

The Sheffield United midfielder was subject of a £17.9 million offer from the Bundesliga side but Bremen were unable to match the Blades’ asking price for the 24-year old.

Despite almost earning £18 million for the player, this is the correct stance for United to take this summer.

With Berge yet to really force a move, maintaining a firm position on their price tag for the Norway international is the way forward for Paul Heckingbottom this summer.

Given the importance and influence of Berge in the side last season, he should not so easily be parted ways with.

While £18 million would be an enormous fee for any Championship team to earn, the loss of the Norwegian would be so difficult to replace that it may not be worth their time even taking the risk.

With how close United came to earning promotion last season, backing the team to compete again at the top of the second division table should be the aim from this summer’s transfer business.

The poor start to the previous campaign proved costly as the team finished 5th in the table, but their form under the 44-year since his appointment in November of last year suggests this team is capable of a top two finish.

But Berge is central to that as he has been one of the team’s standout performers in the Championship.

With United reportedly looking to recoup the £22 million that they paid for the midfielder when they signed him from Genk in January 2020, this should only be seen as a last resort in the event that the midfielder does begin to force a move away from Bramall Lane.

His release clause amounts to £35 million, which is an unlikely figure for any club interested in Berge to hit this summer.

That should also ease some concerns that he is destined to depart in this transfer window.

United need to focus on reinforcements, especially given the loss of Morgan Gibbs-White.

If the club can deliver on that front, then it should only be a matter of time before Berge is back playing top flight football with Sheffield United.