Opinion: Sheffield United should consider move for Ipswich Town man if Liverpool player pursuit fails

Sheffield United will be looking to mount a push for promotion during this Championship campaign with the Blades missing out via the play-offs during the 21/22 season.

Now with an expected full season under Paul Heckingbottom’s stewardship, the Blades will be hoping that they can go one better and secure promotion back to the Premier League.

With a couple of key individuals heading back to their respective Premier League clubs after their loans had expired, Heckingbottom has been tasked with building an ever stronger squad than the one he possessed last time out.

One player that the Blades have been looking to sign is Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Sheffield United managed to secure a temporary move for Liverpool’s Ben Davies last season, something that could help pave the way for van den Berg’s arrival at Bramall Lane.

However, the report states that the Blades will face divisional competition from Blackburn Rovers, Burnley and Watford, which will of course add difficulties to a potential deal.

If unsuccessful in their pursuit of the Liverpool defender, then one player they could turn to is Ipswich Town’s George Edmundson.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a consistent performer for the Tractor Boys since his 2021 arrival, proving to meet the technical demands of being a modern-day centre-back, whilst he is also someone who wins the majority of both his ground and aerial duels.

Ipswich are a team of Championship players competing in League One, and whilst he is expected to play a major role as Kieran McKenna’s side aim to secure promotion to the second-tier, if a club like Sheffield United come knocking, it could prove to be a difficult one for the young defender to turn down.

Already possessing a strong backline, Edmundson would certainly bolster the options that Paul Heckingbottom would have available to him, whilst there would be a good chance that he could go on and secure regular minutes.

Adding strength in depth will aid Sheffield United in their push for promotion during this season, with the Ipswich man possessing a very high potential.