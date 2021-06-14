Opinion: Sheffield United should bide their time with this transfer situation as rumours are rife

Speculation surrounding the future of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been rife this summer.

After the Sheffield Star reported Ramsdale had ‘no desire to move on’ in mid-May, the rumours surrounding potential Premier League interest have failed to go away and this interest could last throughout the summer.

But despite interest from major clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Star released another update on the goalkeeper’s future yesterday, and his intentions are very much the same. Ramsdale wants to remain at Bramall Lane.

For a club in Sheffield United’s situation, this is a dream scenario.

After only signing from AFC Bournemouth last year, the 23-year-old still has three more years left on his contract in South Yorkshire, which will go a long way in maximising his price tag.

The goalkeeper was one of the Blades’ shining lights in a very poor 2020/21 Premier League campaign, a campaign so poor they now find themselves in the second tier.

But one piece of good news for Ramsdale was his call-up to the 33-man provisional England squad for this year’s European Championships and despite not making the cut, he remains on standby in case Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and/or Sam Johnstone sustain an injury.

This England call-up, his performances for Sheffield United last season, his reluctance to push for a move, his age and the length of his contract will all work in the Blades’ favour as they look to maximise the money they could make from this potential sale if Ramsdale is persuaded by a potential suitor.

It’s why Slavisa Jokanovic’s side should bide their time before making a potential sale to a top flight club.

If Ramsdale was unsettled, it would be a completely different story but the 23-year-old is committed to the cause and will not be fazed by the rumours surrounding him.

With Spurs and Wolves already interested in the goalkeeper according to the Daily Mail report, more clubs are likely to join the race and create a bidding war, maximising his price further.

A reported £40m fee could be required to take Ramsdale off his current club – a huge amount of money for a Championship side – even with higher spending in the second tier in the last decade compared to before this period.

That figure would be more than double the fee the Blades spent to re-sign him from AFC Bournemouth less than a year ago.

This, combined with the likely sale of Sander Berge, would give the new manager a great chance to rebuild his squad for the upcoming campaign.

But if Sheffield United do want to keep Aaron Ramsdale, they can because of his commitment.

And if he can put in similar performances to last season, it can only help the Blades in their quest to achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Whatever happens in the end, the Blades should take their time and choose the option that’s right for the club. The situation they are currently in with their 23-year-old shot stopper is ideal.