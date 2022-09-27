Opinion: Sheffield United should be prioritising new contract for 22-year-old before January transfer window

Iliman Ndiaye broke into the Sheffield United first team last season making 30 league appearances.

The 22-year-old had a strong first season as he scored seven goals and contributed two assists as the Blades made it to the play-offs.

This season he has been a key player for Paul Heckingbottom having played every game for his team so far and his form has really stepped up as he’s scored five goals and provided an assist already this campaign.

What’s more, Sheffield United as a team are flying too having lost just won game so far this season and sitting at the top of the league so confidence at Bramall Lane will no doubt be high throughout the squad.

His form this season hasn’t gone unnoticed with teammate Chris Basham recently comparing him to former Liverpool attacking player Sadio Mane.

With a number of players out of contract this summer, United will soon be in the process of trying to extend these deals.

Ndiaye is currently contracted at Bramall Lane until 2024 so may not seem to be a priority for the moment. However, if the Blades want to increase their chances of tying him to a new deal, they may be best to do so before the January transfer window.

If Ndiaye carries on his impressive form this season, you would expect there to be a fair bit of interest in the player come the summer, and although he will still be contracted by then, this could cause United to find themselves in a position where they are having to consider offers because it would be potentially their last chance to cash in on the player.

Furthermore, if the player receives interest in January then his agent could well encourage the player not to sign a new deal in hope of a move away or drive wage demands up a fair bit which would damage Sheffield United more than if they focused on tying him down now.

What’s more, the 22-year-old is set to go to the World Cup this winter with his international side Senegal and if he is able to perform on this stage, he will no doubt gain a lot of new admirers who could be interested in gaining his services themselves.

Therefore, whilst the Blades do have some players out of contract this summer who do need sorting, getting Ndiaye on a new contract before the January transfer window should be a priority for the club if they want to protect themselves long term.