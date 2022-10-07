Opinion: Sheffield United player should take no notice of Leicester, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace links

After a summer of transfer speculation linking the likes of Sander Berge and George Baldock with a move away, Sheffield United will have been glad to see the back of the transfer window.

However, in recent weeks, further transfer speculation surrounding one of Paul Heckingbottom’s men has surfaced.

That came via Football Insider, who reported that several Premier League clubs were eyeing the 23-year-old after his fine start to the season.

As per their report, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth were all tracking the Welsh international.

Despite all of the above interest, though, in my opinion, Norrington-Davies should take no notice of the speculation linking him with a move away from Bramall Lane.

One of the biggest reasons for that is that two of those three could well find themselves in the Championship next season.

Having just been promoted to the top flight, AFC Bournemouth are going to be up against it until the very end of the campaign, and under Brendan Rodgers, Leicester have themselves been terrible this season, with Monday’s win over Nottingham Forest their first of the season.

Joining either of those two clubs in January, if bids arrived, would be a huge risk for the 23-year-old to take, even more so if Sheffield United remain in the hunt for the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League themselves.

At the time of writing, Crystal Palace are down the bottom of the table, too, and even though you might expect this to change by January, academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell is the firm number one option at left-back.

For Norrington-Davies to arrive and leapfrog an academy player that is doing well enough and racked up 66 Premier League appearances to date would be a big ask.

There are arguably very strong options in the wing-back positions at Leicester City, too, with the likes of Timothy Castagne, James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Luke Thomas and Ricardo Pereira on the books, who are all capable of playing down the left side of defence.

It isn’t even like the club are playing a back three at the moment, where Norrington-Davies’ versatility could allow him to slot in at left-centre-back.

At Sheffield United, the 23-year-old appears a firm first choice and given his performances so far, it looks set to remain that way.

He is on the brink of making the Wales World Cup squad, and his manager is clearly enjoying working with him based on recent comments.

Combine that with the fact that Sheffield United are looking like very credible promotion contenders, it makes sense to see the season out with the Blades regardless of any transfer interest that might arise.

Sure, being a Premier League player would be great, but, he would liikely be a squad option at the clubs mentioned above, bar Bournemouth, who are too much of a risk in terms of relegation, as any newly promoted club are.

Instead, going up with the Blades as a regular starter, and becoming a Premier League player that way, even if it takes six months longer to do so, will not only be more rewarding, but a lot more beneficial for the Welshman’s career going forward.