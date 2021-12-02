Under Slavisa Jokanovic certain members of Sheffield United’s squad were not handed many chances to impress but their circumstances have now shifted following Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment.

Jokanovic during the summer allowed Daniel Jebbison to be made available for a loan move with him instead placing his trust in Sheffield United’s group of more experienced forward options. In the end, it was something that the Serbian might have regretted considering that the Blades’ strikers failed to deliver enough for him in the Championship.

Jebbison chose to move to Burton Albion ahead of other suitors and he has been able to showcase his potential at times during his loan spell in League One. The 18-year-old has fired home four league goals in his 12 appearances and he seems to be growing into the campaign and more goals would be expected if he remains on loan with the Brewers.

However, according to the latest report from teamTALK, Sheffield United are now likely to recall Jebbison in the January transfer window with them activating their recall clause.

Heckingbottom was the manager that handed Jebbison his chance to make his Sheffield United debut in the Premier League last term when in temporary charge of the Blades. The striker rewarded that faith by scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 win at Everton and from that moment he has been on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

It has been previously reported that Barcelona have watched Jebbison in action this season during his time at Burton, while the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are though to have been monitoring his development for a while.

The latest report from teamTALK has revealed that Liverpool, Everton, West Ham and Brighton are now all circling Jebbison ahead of the winter window. It is therefore believed that the 18-year-old could return from his Burton loan only to be sold by the Blades.

For an 18-year-old you could see why the allure of the bright lights of the Premier League and the chance to play for clubs the size of Liverpool and Everton would be highly appealing.

While West Ham are also an attractive proposition given their excellent form in the last two campaigns, and Brighton have been good developing young talent under Graham Potter.

Having said that, under Heckingbottom Jebbison could return from his loan spell with Burton and be handed plenty of chances to feature in the Championship for the Blades. It is unlikely that he would get the same instant first-team opportunities in the Premier League in the second half of the season.

Time is on Jebbison’s side and he should not rush into a move to the Premier League that would likely only see him return to development football in the immediate future.

Had Jokanovic remained in charge at Bramall Lane then you could understand the need for Jebbison to move on, but Heckingbottom knows his quality and how to get the best from him. As a result, he should be remaining at Sheffield United for at least until the summer.