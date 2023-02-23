Opinion: Sheffield United player should be preparing for both a loan and permanent exit ahead of the summer

Sheffield United were limited in the business they could do during the previous window because of the transfer embargo they were forced to operate under.

This wasn’t exactly ideal for them in their quest to replace Reda Khadra, with the likes of Daniel Jebbison and Will Osula potentially required during the latter stages of the campaign to fill the void that was created by the current Birmingham City loanee’s departure.

There were, however, positions that didn’t need to be looked at last month and one of those areas was the goalkeeping department.

Following the departure of Aaron Ramsdale and Robin Olsen’s struggles last season, they desperately needed stability in this area and Wes Foderingham has helped to provide that.

However, an experienced head was much-needed during the 2022 winter window with Olsen departing – and the Blades did well to lure Adam Davies to Bramall Lane for a reasonably modest £250,000 fee.

Not everyone has been a winner from this deal though, with Jake Eastwood’s future in South Yorkshire looking bleak and Jordan Amissah having his game time limited too.

Both have been loaned out this season, with Eastwood linking up with Rochdale and Amissah joining Burton Albion, with the latter hoping to impress Paul Heckingbottom and show why he should have remained part of their matchday squad.

The German has already made his debut for United – coming on as a substitute for Foderingham at Luton Town last August – but he hasn’t appeared for United since then and could find his game time limited once again next season if he stays put at Bramall Lane.

This is regardless of whether the Blades are promoted or not, with Davies’ contract not expiring until 2024 and Foderingham probably being offered fresh terms at some point considering he’s been a consistent starter throughout Heckingbottom’s tenure.

If they are promoted, there’s even a chance that a new shot-stopper will come in and this just reinforces the need for Amissah to gain more loan experience elsewhere.

Although some would argue that he should be looking to seal a permanent exit, he has only made two competitive appearances for Burton during his loan spell at the Pirelli Stadium and faces the prospect of falling down the English pyramid quite considerably.

There may not be a clear pathway to a starting spot in South Yorkshire for the ex-Borussia Dortmund man at this stage – but at Bramall Lane – he would have the financial security of a decent wage.

This is something he isn’t guaranteed lower down the pyramid, so another loan move makes the most sense in the summer, although his contract does expire at the end of the campaign and it remains to be seen whether United trigger an extension.

With this in mind, he needs to be preparing for both a loan and a permanent move, with contingency plans arguably needing to be put into place by the player and his representatives before the end of the campaign to deal with the latter scenario.

The 21-year-old is in a reasonably vulnerable position at this point because of his contract situation and lack of game time at Burton, so these preparations ahead of the summer could be crucial for his career.