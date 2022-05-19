Opinion: Sheffield United ought to consider sanctioning temporary exit for striker this summer

Sheffield United will be looking to put the disappointment of suffering defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the play-offs behind them later this year by launching a push for automatic promotion in the Championship.

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom has already decided to make some alterations to his squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

Whereas Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn are both set to feature for the club next season after having their contracts extended, Luke Freeman, Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick will all leave Bramall Lane when their deals expire in June.

Although Heckingbottom will be focusing mainly on securing the services of some classy operators in the coming months, he will also need to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the Blades’ younger players.

One of the individuals who the club ought to be considering loaning out in the upcoming window is William Osula.

A product of the United’s academy, Osula signed his first professional deal last year after impressing at youth level.

Following an injury crisis at the club during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, the forward was handed the opportunity to showcase his talent in the Championship.

Osula managed to show some signs of promise in the five substitute appearances that he made at this level.

Yet to score a goal in senior football, the 18-year-old is expected to fall down the pecking order at the club when Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster and Oliver McBurnie recover from their respective injury issues.

Sharp is currently recovering from an issue with his calf whilst Brewster is expected to feature for the Blades in pre-season after missing a considerable chunk of action due to a hamstring injury.

When you consider that Iliman Ndiaye managed to provide five direct goal contributions when he lined up as a forward last season, Osula will find it extremely difficult to force his way into the Blades’ starting eleven later this year.

Instead of utilising the teenager at youth level, United must consider loaning him out to a team in League One or League Two.

By featuring week-in, week-out in a lower division, Osula will gain some much-needed experience and could make considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of the right manager.

A successful temporary stint next season will unquestionably boost Osula’s chances of becoming a regular member of the Blades’ match-day squad in the coming years.