Opinion: Sheffield United ought to consider parting ways with 34-year-old this summer

Sheffield United’s transformation under the guidance of Paul Heckingbottom has been nothing short of spectacular as they have emerged as legitimate contenders for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Upon the arrival of their new manager, the Blades were languishing in 16th place in the second-tier standings after winning just six of their opening 19 league games.

During Heckingbottom’s time in charge of the club, his side have accumulated an impressive total of 35 points in the second-tier.

Whereas a host of their players have managed to step up to the mark since this particular managerial switch, David McGoldrick has struggled at times with his consistency.

Before suffering his current injury issue, the Republic of Ireland international only managed to show glimpses of his talent in the second-tier.

During the 19 games that he has played in the Championship this season, McGoldrick has scored two goals whilst he has also chipped in with four assists for his team-mates.

By his own standards, this return will not be deemed good enough as he was directly involved in 19 goals at this level in the Blades’ promotion-winning 2018/19 campaign.

When you consider that there is no guarantee that McGoldrick will feature again for the club this season due to the uncertainty surrounding his thigh injury, he may have already played his final game at Bramall Lane.

Regardless of what division the Blades find themselves in next season, Heckingbottom will be keen to stamp his own authority on his squad by making some alterations in the summer transfer window.

Certainly not short of options up-front, the 44-year-old may be keen to further the development of Rhian Brewster and Daniel Jebbison by handing them the chance to feature regularly at senior level.

Brewster played 14 league games before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in January whilst Jebbison has featured on three occasions since being recalled from his loan spell at Burton Albion.

With McGoldrick’s contract set to expire in June, the Blades ought to consider parting ways with the forward in order to evolve their squad.

Although the 34-year-old is still capable of producing positive performances at this level, it could be argued that United may find it beneficial to plan for the future by lowering the average age of their team.

Whilst it would be somewhat of a shock if top-scorer Billy Sharp departs, waving goodbye to McGoldrick may turn out to be the right call by the Blades.