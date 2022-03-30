Opinion: Sheffield United ought to consider cutting ties with 25-year-old this summer

Sheffield United will be looking to maintain their push for a play-off place this weekend by securing a positive result in their showdown with Stoke City.

The Blades managed to climb up to fifth in the Championship standings before the international break as they secured a 2-0 victory over Barnsley.

Whereas the club have clearly made strides in terms of their attacking play since opting to appoint Paul Heckingbottom as their manager, they have also been impressed in a defensive sense.

In their last 15 league games, the Blades have prevented their opponents from scoring on nine occasions which is a great return at this level.

Wes Foderingham’s excellent form has played a major role in the club’s play-off push as he has featured in all of these aforementioned fixtures.

The 31-year-old is now the club’s first-choice goalkeeper and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating (6.94) that has only been bettered by two of his team-mates in the Championship this season.

As a result of Foderingham’s presence, Jake Eastwood has failed to make any inroads on the club’s starting eleven.

Considering that Eastwood is also behind Adam Davies in the pecking order, the future doesn’t look too bright for him at Bramall Lane.

As per Sky Sports, it is understood that the keeper’s contract is set to expire following the current campaign.

If this turns out to be the case, it could be argued that the Blades ought to consider cutting ties with the 25-year-old.

No longer considered a prospect at the club, Eastwood was loaned out for the eighth time of his career earlier this season as he joined Portsmouth for a brief spell.

Since returning to the Championship side in September, the keeper has failed to make an appearance for the Blades in a senior fixture.

Given that Eastwood has only ever managed to play three games for the club in his career, it is extremely unlikely that he will be able to force his way into Heckingbottom’s long-term plans in the coming weeks.

Therefore, it may turn out to be beneficial for both parties if Eastwood moves on to a new club later this year.

The Blades will free up some of their wage bill by letting Eastwood leave whilst the keeper could potentially join a team in a lower division who are willing to give him the game-time that he needs to kick-start his career.