A number of weeks ago, it looked like the two automatic promotion spots in the Championship had been pretty much wrapped up, with Burnley and Sheffield United pulling clear of the rest of the pack.

The two sides met in November at Bramall Lane and even with a 5-2 drubbing of the Clarets, the Blades were still sat in third spot at the time, but from November 12 to February 11 they went on a 10-match unbeaten run and were 10 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough at the time.

It seemed like they were never going to be defeated again, but that is when Boro came to South Yorkshire and started the inconsistent run of results that has blown the promotion race wide open.

Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom exposed some frailities at the back for United in a 3-1 win for the Teessiders, and unfortunately there has been three more defeats since then for Paul Heckingbottom's side with Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town claiming victories.

There have been wins however for United over Watford, Reading and Sunderland but they have been far from fully convincing at times and the gap has been whittled down to three points by Boro to second spot, albeit the Blades have a game in-hand thanks to their involvement in the FA Cup.

With away trips to both Norwich City and Burnley to come though after the international break, United's top two credentials will be put to the test once again and in just a few weeks time, Boro could have feasibly overtaken them - with both Luton and Blackburn sniffing around behind them as well looking to close the gap.

Perhaps the takeover situation off the pitch hasn't helped with the delays in Dozy Mmobuosi's attempted purchase causing cashflow issues at Bramall Lane, but United now must focus when they step across the white lines in order to secure their return to the top flight.

And if they don't? The first person you will have to look at is Heckingbottom.

Even when players underperform, it is the manager or head coach who takes the flak for things and if missing out on promotion, whether it's automatically or through the play-offs, it will be the second season in succession that Heckingbottom has had a close shave.

He came in to replace Slavisa Jokanovic just a few months into last season and the players seemed to buy in, even though he wasn't the most ambitious of appointments.

It was a time though where United needed continuity and stability and they had a good run to climb into the play-offs - only to fall short against Nottingham Forest.

Considering promotion looked almost a certainty a month ago, it would be criminal if Heckingbottom weren't to guide United to the Premier League this time around, and if he doesn't then the club hierarchy should definitely look to make a change in the dugout.

The run to the FA Cup semi-finals is good and has probably elevated Heckingbottom's reputation at the club a bit further, but missing out on the big money of the top flight of English football once again would be a catastrophic disaster and it's one that the manager should pay the price for if they are overtaken in the top two and then lose out in the lottery that is the play-offs.