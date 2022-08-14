Opinion: Sheffield United must sanction loan move for 19-year-old as transfer interest emerges

Since suffering defeat in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs earlier this year, Sheffield United have opted to engage in a reasonable amount of transfer activity.

As well as securing the services of Anel Ahmedhodzic, James McAtee, Tommy Doyle, Ciaran Clark and Reda Khadra, the Blades have also sanctioned some departures.

Whereas Oliver Burke, David McGoldrick, Luke Freeman, Michael Verrips and Lys Mousset all made permanent exits earlier this year, Jake Eastwood, Harry Boyes, Harrison Neal and Femi Seriki have been loaned out by the club.

If recent reports are anything to go by, William Osula could follow in the footsteps of this aforementioned quartet by making a temporary departure before the window closes at the start of September.

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Osula is attracting interest from Burton Albion who are keen to bolster their attacking options by signing the forward on loan.

Osula, who is also believed to be on Rotherham United’s radar, was not included in the Blades’ squad for their clash with Middlesbrough today amid speculation surrounding his future.

If Burton and Rotherham are indeed interested in signing the 19-year-old, United manager Paul Heckingbottom must consider sanctioning a move in the coming weeks.

A product of the Blades’ youth academy, Osula only made his debut for the club earlier this year and is currently facing stiff competition for a place in the club’s match-day squad from Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, Iliam Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison.

Although the forward has shown some glimpses of promise in the senior matches that he has appeared in, he has yet to score a goal in the Championship and will find it difficult to get the game-time that he needs to improve as a player if he stays at United.

Instead of sending Osula to another team in the second-tier, it could be argued that the Blades may find it more beneficial to send the forward to Burton who helped to nurture the development of Jebbison last season.

During his time at the Pirelli Stadium, Jebbison managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in all competitions before returning to Bramall Lane.

If Brewers manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is able to get the best out of Osula, the decision to loan him out will turn out to be a shrewd move by Heckingbottom.

By featuring week-in, week-out in a lower division for Burton, the forward will gain some much-needed experience that he could use to his advantage when he links up with the Blades.

