Sheffield United may have a difficult situation on their hands regarding the future of Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Ahmedhodzic set to depart Sheffield United?

The centre back has been a standout figure in Paul Heckingbottom’s side this season, cementing himself as a key player since arriving last summer.

But, as revealed exclusively by Football League World, the 24-year old is attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Wolves and Aston Villa.

United’s summer business is currently up in the air as their ownership and league status are both to be determined.

However, one thing should be quite clear for Heckingbottom going into the off-season.

Keeping Ahmedhodzic could be crucial to helping establish the club back in the Premier League.

United have handled interest in key players well in the past, with Sander Berge still performing at a high level despite a lot of speculation over his future on numerous occasions.

Ahmedhodzic is the latest to have his future called into question.

Planning for life in the Premier League?

But with United now in the driving seat to secure an automatic promotion place, the Blades have to be wary of any sales to potential rivals for next season.

It was reported that the club only paid £3 million for the defender last year, which has proven a bargain of a price for such a talented player.

Any potential sale could be worth up to 10 times that amount if United do get promoted, which could prove to be too lucrative given their current financial position.

However, the defender could be too important to consider selling even at that kind of figure.

If the club is looking to establish itself in the top flight again, then it cannot afford to sell its top stars, which also includes Berge and Iliman Ndiaye.

The former Malmo player has looked at home at Bramall Lane from day one, and is without a doubt ready to compete in the Premier League.

He has been at the heart of the division’s second best defence, has slotted into Heckingbottom’s system seamlessly and has received high praise from anyone who is paying attention.

The Bosnian is contracted to 2026, is still only 24 and has huge resale value.

Selling to the likes of Wolves or Villa would only weaken United against stiff competition to remain in the top flight.

If this year’s relegation battle is any indication, then Heckingbottom cannot afford to give away such a key asset to a rival so easily if the team does secure promotion.