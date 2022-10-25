Opinion: Sheffield United must consider sanctioning fresh loan exit for 19-year-old in January

After initially making an incredibly encouraging start to the season, Sheffield United have experienced a dip in form in recent weeks.

In their last six league games, the Blades have only managed to accumulate three points as they have suffered defeats at the hands of Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Coventry City.

Currently fifth in the Championship standings, the Blades will be determined to get back to winning ways when they head to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

This aforementioned run of results has coincided with United suffering a series of injury setbacks.

One of the individuals who is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines is Daniel Jebbison.

The Blades academy graduate recently sustained a ligament injury in training.

Set to be out of action for a number of weeks, it will be interesting to see whether the 19-year-old is able to make any inroads on the club’s starting eleven when he is fit enough to feature.

During the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign, Jebbison has only been utilised sporadically by Heckingbottom.

In the three league games that he has participated in, the forward has failed to score a goal or provide an assist for a team-mate.

Given that Heckingbottom is currently able to turn to the likes of Billy Sharp, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie for inspiration, Jebbison will find it extremely difficult to earn the game-time that he needs to improve as a player if he remains at Bramall Lane for the remainder of the campaign.

Sharp possesses a wealth of Championship experience while Ndiaye and McBurnie have both shown real signs of promise at this level during the current campaign.

Ndiaye has managed to provide seven direct goal contributions for the Blades and is currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.04 in the second-tier.

McBurnie meanwhile has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in his last 10 league appearances.

Having previously loaned Jebbison out to Burton Albion, the Blades must consider sanctioning a fresh temporary exit for the teenager in January.

When you consider that the England Under-20 international scored a respectable total of seven league goals during his brief stint at the Pirelli Stadium, there is every chance that he will go on to thrive in the third-tier again if he joins another club in this division.

By featuring week-in, week-out, Jebbison is likely to improve significantly as a player before returning to the Blades ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Sheffield United in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Did Sheffield United win the first league that they played in the 2000s against Grimsby Town? Yes No