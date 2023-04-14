Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said getting some of his transfer business done early last summer helped the club in their quest to push for promotion this season, speaking to Football League World (via Sky Bet).

The Blades didn't do anywhere near enough during the summer window of 2021 to help former manager Slavisa Jokanovic though.

They may have been able to bring in some promising players during that period, including Ben Davies, Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White, with the latter going on to be a real asset at Bramall Lane, but the majority of their incoming business was done during the latter stages of that window.

Not only did an insufficient number of signings come in, with Jokanovic needing more to put his stamp on the squad, but these additions came in far too late.

Although the ex-Watford boss probably wasn't the right fit regardless, with the Blades clearly more comfortable in a back five and a different style of play, the board also played a part in his downfall.

What did Paul Heckingbottom say about transfers?

Last summer was a much more promising period for United, with Tommy Doyle, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark and Reda Khadra all arriving before the start of the season.

James McAtee, their last senior addition of that window, came in during the early stages of August and that certainly seemed to pay dividends.

Speaking on that subject, Heckingbottom said: "From November to the end of the season, we were on a great run and couldn’t catch the teams in the automatic promotion places, and then in the play-offs we just ran out of time against Nottingham Forest.

"It was a case of making sure that was a message [to the league]. We tried to be quick with our recruitment in June, to make sure we were working together, and we could start the season well – we managed to do that and keep that momentum."

How could Dozy Mmobuosi's takeover saga be harmful to Sheffield United?

Although Mmobuosi seems keen to purchase the Blades, this takeover saga is dragging on and has been for months now.

One bit of good news is the fact United are likely to be in the Premier League next season - but that will mean they will need to be very busy in the transfer market to strengthen their squad and give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the top flight for the long term.

Unfortunately for the promotion competitors, the fact they don't know who will own the club in the summer probably means the recruitment team probably haven't been set a budget.

Targets can still be identified - but they won't be able to fully focus specifically on individual players because the recruitment team won't know whether they can be signed within the Blades' budget or not.

Going to watch potential signings in action on several occasions will allow the Blades to make a better judgement in terms of whether they would be a good fit or not.

But they may not want to do that until they know which targets they can sign within their budget.

That increases the risk of the Blades making a slow start to the summer - and former manager Jokanovic's failed spell at Bramall Lane shows how detrimental that could be.

Heckingbottom's comments on how their early business last year played a part in their success also show how important it is that this takeover saga ends as soon as possible.