Opinion: Sheffield United interest in 22-year-old defender looks to make perfect sense

With this season ending in such heartbreaking fashion for Sheffield United in the Championship play-offs, the Blades will inevitably be determined to go one better next time around in their pursuit of a return to the Premier League.

If they are to be successful with that, then a strong summer transfer window that allows them to strengthen their squad will be key to taking them to the next level, and it seems plans are well underway for the club to do that.

According to recent reports from The Daily Mail, Sheffield United are interested in signing Wolves defender Dion Sanderson during the summer transfer window.

Looking at the circumstances behind those links, it is hard not to feel as though such interest in the 22-year-old makes perfect sense for the Blades.

Following his brief spell at Bramall Lane in the final months of the 2021/22 season, Filip Uremovic has now moved on to pastures new, signing for Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Jack O’Connell meanwhile, has not made a senior appearance since September 2020 due to injury, and it remains to be seen exactly how much longer he will be out for.

As a result, it certainly looks as though Sheffield United will need to add to their defensive ranks this summer, not least to ensure they have the required strength in depth in that area to continue to be able to use their three-at-the-back system.

In Sanderson, they would be getting a rather useful option to fill that role, with the 22-year-old’s past loan spells with Cardiff, Birmingham and QPR, showing that he is more than capable of holding his own in the Championship, where he now has a useful amount of experience.

Indeed, with much of that experience coming at clubs that employ a similar three-at-the-back set-up to Sheffield United, you imagine the 22-year-old could fit in well at Bramall Lane with his knowledge of that formation.

It is also worth noting that at his age, Sanderson is much younger than the majority of the Blades other defensive options, meaning he could provide a longer term element of stability and continuity in that position for the club.

Can you get 23/23 on this Sheffield United quiz?

1 of 23 In what year were Sheffield United formed? 1889 1892 1895 1898

Of course, it could also be argued that the fact the defender is technically still a Wolves player, could help Sheffield United’s pursuit of this deal as well.

Morgan Gibbs-White has just enjoyed an excellent season on loan at Bramall Lane from Wolves, during which time he was crowned the Blades’ Player of the Year.

The fact that the two clubs were able to work effectively on that loan deal, not least when it came to Gibbs-White’s recovery from injury, means that the Premier League club could be willing to do business with Sheffield United over Sanderson as well.

In Gibbs-White meanwhile, Sanderson would have someone to provide him with an excellent reference for what life is like at Sheffied United, given how much he appeared to enjoy his own time at Bramall Lane.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that in a season coming up where Sheffield United will surely need to bounce back from the disappointment of the past few weeks, a move for Sanderson could certainly help them to do exactly that.