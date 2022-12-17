Opinion: Sheffield United 31-year-old’s contract situation should be of high priority next month

Sheffield United have acted very sensibly in the transfer market since coming down from the Premier League and that sustainable approach looks set to continue as we edge towards the January transfer window.

A number of the Blades’ key performers from the last few seasons are heading towards the twilight years of their careers, but that does not mean they should be undervalued.

Pre-contract agreements can be finalised and discussed in January for players to ensure that they are not unattached in the summer, and that state of affairs may have led to some interesting conversations at Bramall Lane during the World Cup break.

Ollie Norwood has been one of the best central midfielders in the Championship this season and is one of the first names on the team sheet for Paul Heckingbottom.

The 31-year-old uses the ball so intelligently, has never relied on great pace or physicality in his game, and, with that in mind, there is reason to believe that he could be just as effective next season.

By failing to agree a contract extension before January, the Blades risk losing Norwood’s services for next term, which would be useful even if the club do go on to win promotion to the Premier League.

The former Northern Ireland international is a model professional and would have a positive impact on the dressing room and training ground next season in the top-flight, even if he was no longer a regular starter.

Alternatively, if the Blades do not achieve promotion, another second tier side with promotion ambitions would consider picking him up on a free, which could see him become a direct rival in a hypothetical promotion charge next term.

These scenarios can be avoided by offering him fresh terms in the coming weeks, further showing his value to the side, to take away a potential January headache from Heckingbottom.

Contract uncertainty can understandably lead to a drop-off in performance levels towards the end of a campaign, something that the Blades cannot afford to happen, if Norwich City and or Watford re-enter the automatic promotion race.

There are a handful of other players that will also hope to have their future sealed by the time we reach the business end of the season, but it feels like Norwood is the one who is most crucial to the Blades’ chances of returning to the Premier League.

He should be treated as such.