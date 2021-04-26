Opinion: Senior Watford player should be given contract extension this summer despite his 2020/21 struggles

There will be an immediate return to the Premier League for Watford next season after Xisco Munoz led them back to the top flight following a 1-0 win over Millwall at the weekend.

Ismaila Sarr’s penalty in the 11th minute was enough to seal all three points for the Hornets and it represented quick success for inexperienced manager Munoz, who had coached just 11 games at Dinamo Tbilisi before being picked up by Watford in December.

There’s just two more games to get past before the club can really focus on next season in the Premier League, and some big squad decisions may need to be made by the hierarchy.

Watford have a large squad and there might need to be some trimming when it comes to the numbers in order for Munoz to bring in some quality additions, but there’s not many expiring contracts this summer that are up for renewal.

One that is though is that of club captain Troy Deeney, and he’s had a frustrating season at Vicarage Road.

The 32-year-old netted seven goals in 18 appearances this season but was accused by some of getting Vladimir Ivic sacked after a fall-out before the game with Huddersfield Town in December – which ended in the Serb losing his job.

Deeney’s season was ended early though in February after picking up an achilles injury, and a setback like that is one that could end up making a player regress.

Before he was sidelined, Deeney wasn’t really pulling up any trees in Watford’s side – out of his seven goals this season only one was from open play and the rest were penalties, and he wasn’t really impacting games like he had in previous years.

However you have to take into account that the 2019/20 relegation season from the Premier League saw Deeney net double figures, scoring 10 times in 27 games which is a pretty good record.

Deeney probably isn’t good enough to be starting for Watford in the Premier League next season, but he would definitely be a useful option to have off the bench, especially if they’re trailing in games and if the wages are reasonable, the striker is worth at least a new one-year deal.