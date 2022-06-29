Opinion: Seemingly imminent Sunderland contract news looks a major boost for Black Cats

It seems as though Sunderland defender Bailey Wright will not be going anywhere else any time soon this summer.

As things stand, the centre back’s contract with the Black Cats is set to expire at the end of this month, meaning he is set to become a free agent in just a few day’s time.

However, recent reports from The Northern Echo have now revealed that the 29-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a new deal with Sunderland in the coming weeks, extending his stay at Stadium of Light into next season and beyond.

Given the circumstances in which that news comes, it is hard not to feel as though that represents a major boost for the club.

Following the club’s long awaited promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs at the end of last season, Wright’s experience at that level could be vital in the coming campaign.

Having previously made 130 appearances in the second-tier of English football for Preston and Bristol City, Wright knows exactly what is required to be competitive in the Championship.

That sort of insight that he brings will surely be important for Alex Neil’s side going into the new campaign, given that of the rest of Sunderland’s current squad, only Danny Batth, Corry Evans and Patrick Roberts have any considerable experience in that division.

Wright’s own insight could therefore be vital in helping those less experienced members of the squad cope with making that step up a level for next season.

Beyond that, following the departures of the likes of Jordan Willis, Arbenit Xhemajli and Callum Doyle, the aforementioned Batth is the only senior centre back currently on the books at the Stadium of Light.

A new contract for Wright will therefore provide some useful reinforcement for Sunderland in that position, and ease some of the pressure on them when it comes to recruitment in certain areas, during a summer transfer window where strength in depth is needed, despite the fact that the club’s business in terms of making new signings, is yet to get going.

Indeed, news of contracts for the likes of Wright – and previously Roberts and Lynden Gooch – is something that provides a useful source of positivity for the club at the minute, while they wait for those new players to arrive.

The fact that Wright has apparently turned down interest from at least two clubs in his native Australia – a move he has expressed interest in previously – may also offer some encouragment for those of a Sunderland perspective, with regards to their chances of completing deals for potential new recruits.

It seems therefore, that in what has been a quiet summer at a crucial time for Sunderland, news of a fresh contract for Wright, will be a welcome update for those associated with the Black Cats.