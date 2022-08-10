Opinion: Sarr’s goal was spectacular, but João Pedro is key to success at Watford

Watford secured a respectable point against West Brom away at The Hawthorns last week courtesy of a sensational long-distance effort from Ismaila Sarr.

But amid interest in Sarr from Manchester United and Leeds, it is the man sitting behind him in attacking midfield last week, João Pedro, who could be forced to step up if Watford are to challenge for the Championship title this season.

In his last full season in the Championship, aged just 18, Pedro averaged a goal or assist every 2 and a half games in the league (adjusted for minutes played). But goal contribution statistics do not tell the full story about the exciting Brazilian midfielder, as shown by his touch map from a man-of-the-match performance during Watford’s opening day victory against Sheffield United.

Not only did he score the winning goal, but he popped up everywhere on both flanks, running the line and harrying opposition defenders.

In this sense, João Pedro is something of an atypical wonderkid: the Brazilian isn’t just a promising technician with flair and flashes of end product, but he is also more than prepared to get involved in the occasionally rough-and-tumble nature of the Championship, getting himself about the pitch and never slowing down.

On paper, his style fits a 46-game season with two matches a week down to the ground – great news for a Hornets side whose high rate of squad turnover means their side does have a surprising lack of Championship pedigree.

Not only this, but Pedro has never had a more dominant set of attackers around him than he does this season. Emmanuel Dennis and Sarr were already at the club throughout last year’s Premier League campaign, but if both stick around they’ll surely dominate the second tier given their physical and technical qualities.

If the Premier League interest in Sarr is concrete, then Watford have already supplemented their dynamic duo with the £5.2m arrival of senior Ivory Coast international Vakoun Issouf Bayo, who arrives fresh off scoring 11 goals in 19 Belgian Pro League games at Charleroi last season and, at 25, is in his footballing prime. Pedro will surely be licking his lips at the prospect of creating and finishing chances around such talent.

New manager Rob Edwards has tasked João Pedro with floating between midfield and attack as shown in his two league games so far, and if necessary the Brazilian can also shift to the left wing in order to accommodate Watford’s embarrassment of riches in the attacking department.

No matter what position he plays, the Brazilian seems destined for a big season in the league; and if Watford underperform, you wouldn’t be surprised to see Premier League clubs queuing up for the youngster as early as January.