Opinion: Sam Johnstone’s likely West Brom exit could be a lesson to others

Sam Johnstone is set to depart West Brom at the end of the season.

The 29-year old’s contract expires in June and Steve Bruce has confirmed that an agreement could not be reached between the club and the player.

The goalkeeper has had a successful stint with the Baggies and has taken a big risk by letting his current deal expire.

An injury or some other reason for absence could have seen him struggle to return to this level of football without the safety net of a long-term contract.

But Johnstone has shown that there is greater safety in performing well and keeping your own future in your hands.

The Manchester United academy graduate has been linked with the likes of Tottenham, Southampton and even a return to Old Trafford.

Clubs of that size could easily have afforded a transfer fee as well as the potential wages that Johnstone could command.

However, when factoring in a potential fee to West Brom, the deal would be far less likely as the Baggies would need a reason to sell Johnstone.

In that event, those clubs could search for an alternative knowing they have to seek the most cost effective solution to improving their squad.

But with the England international available as a free agent, they are open to discuss any terms without the permission of West Brom and are saving a significant cost by not having to negotiate with the Championship side.

This could be a potential lesson to others in the EFL who believe they want to climb the English pyramid through a potential transfer.

We have seen how the likes of Harry Kane and Wilfried Zaha have been refused that kind of scenery change due to the obscene length of their contracts.

Meanwhile, Johnstone has controlled his own destiny by not being tied down to any deal with West Brom.

This is surely the future of the transfer windows as clubs look to save as much money on incoming transfers as they can.

Players will also take note as this route now looks to pay dividends with a vastly improved upward mobility.

There will still be risks of injury and the like, but the reward for pulling this move off could be hugely beneficial both in terms of financial reward and in career opportunities.