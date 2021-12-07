Opinion: Ryan Lowe’s first piece Preston North End business should be a transfer move for 26-year-old Plymouth man

Ryan Lowe has become Preston North End’s new manager after departing Plymouth Argyle to return to the north west of England with the Championship side.

The Lilywhites have moved swiftly following the sacking of head coach Frankie McAvoy last night after seven months in charge and have got a deal wrapped up for the 43-year-old Scouser in quick fashion.

McAvoy left North End in 18th position but they are remarkably still closer to the play-off places than the relegation zone points-wise, and it’s clearly a squad that shouldn’t be in the table in the Championship where they are.

The goal is for Lowe to get the best out of the current crop of players but for him to jump ship from Argyle – who were going great guns until the last few league encounters – mid-season he must have been given some promises, especially when it comes to the January transfer window.

Transfer season is fast approaching and from recent performances there are a few positions that PNE could look to bolster.

One is namely the left-wing-back spot where Josh Earl for the most part has occupied this season, but his performances have stagnated and his lack of attacking threat in recent weeks has been an issue.

And there seems to be an option at Lowe’s former club that could fit the bill and that is Conor Grant.

The 26-year-old has featured in all but one game for the Pilgrims this season in League One – he’s a player who arrived at Home Park a year before Lowe’s appointment and before that at the likes of Doncaster, Motherwell and Crewe Alexandra when he was on loan from Everton he was naturally a central midfielder.

It was only during the 2020-21 campaign though where Grant truly began to flourish as a wing-back in Lowe’s system, splitting his time between there and his natural position and he ended the League One campaign with four goals and 12 assists.

Grant has continued that form into the current season and his play down the left flank has been one of the main reasons for their early season success, and he has four league goals and three assists to show for it.

He ranks in sixth position in the whole of the third tier of English football for key passes per game with 2.3 (per WhoScored) and averages the second most accurate crosses in the league with 2.4 per game, showing that he is a creative outlet.

The ex-Everton man would likely cost a fee considering he is contracted until the summer of 2023 but with Greg Cunningham not getting younger and Earl’s performances going backwards, Lowe could do worse than going for someone he clearly trusts in Grant.