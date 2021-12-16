Opinion: Ryan Lowe should attempt Preston transfer raid on Plymouth Argyle for 22-year-old

Preston North End are ready to start challenging at the top end of the table again, having lured Ryan Lowe away from Plymouth to help them in their charge back up the division.

The Lilywhites have been desperate to try and get back up towards the play-off spots and whilst they managed to seal some solid results under the leadership of Frankie McAvoy, the club ultimately decided that they would need a change in direction to start moving up the table again.

After convincing Argyle to let go of Lowe – despite their current push for League One promotion – the side have already begun to look sharp again and the new boss will be desperate to get cracking in the winter window to sort the squad out to his liking.

The question that is no doubt on most people’s lips is – will he raid his former club for some of their best players?

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Preston North End strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Louis Moult Burton Oxford Swindon Northampton

He’s left most of the side’s backroom staff intact but that doesn’t mean he won’t raid his old club for their players. One player he could certainly try and bring to Deepdale with him – and one that could be a good signing – is Michael Cooper.

While Preston are currently well-equipped in the goalkeeping department with Daniel Iversen a solid choice inbetween the sticks, backed up by Declan Rudd, the deal is only a short-term one.

In summer, it is likely that Iversen will return to Leicester and will be unable to rejoin PNE on a permanent basis because of the money involved in a potential deal. That would leave Declan Rudd as the main shot-stopper and while he is an astute option, he has suffered a few injuries recently and if he is injured again, the backup in that scenario would be Matthew Hudson.

The youngster is not too experienced at Championship level and has barely played any competitive football – so a loan move may benefit him first before he gets given a crack in the starting eleven. Rounding out the options is Connor Ripley, who has been sent out on loan himself and likely has no future at the club.

If Lowe can clear out the deadwood then and Iversen returns to the King Power Stadium, it might leave them short of a solid goalkeeper.

Step in Cooper, who has shone under Ryan Lowe and is still only very young. He has the potential to continue improving too, having already proven his mettle in League One. To have done so well in the third tier at such a young age will stand him in good stead – and it would give North End a valuable option.

He might not step into the first-team fold straight away and Plymouth wouldn’t want to let him leave but it would ensure that PNE were well prepared upon the departure of Iversen.