Opinion: Russell Martin’s recent public comments on Michael Obafemi have made poor Swansea City situation even worse

Russell Martin’s recent comments surrounding the status of Michael Obafemi have harmed the club’s situation unnecessarily.

The Swansea City coach has claimed that the forward needs to earn back the trust of his teammates, coaching staff and supporters having had a transfer move to Burnley fail to come to fruition on deadline day.

The 22-year old has yet to feature for the Swans since August 31, missing the team’s last two games against QPR and Sheffield United.

Martin’s side has fallen to 22nd in the Championship table in that time, earning three points from the two fixtures.

While keeping him out of the team for the QPR victory was understandable as Obafemi had been the subject of intense speculation just days prior.

However, it has now been weeks since the transfer window closed and it remains unclear whether the Irishman will return to action for the club before the international break at the end of the month.

Given the team’s poor start to the campaign, this is an unwanted distraction for the squad as they look to navigate their way up the table.

Obafemi has become an important member of the team in the last year, scoring 13 league goals since October 2021.

That Martin has since called out Obafemi’s Ireland manager Stephen Kenny adds another wrinkle to the equation.

Kenny showed public concern earlier in the week about the player’s lack of game time since the transfer debacle, having called him up for the upcoming fixtures with Armenia and Scotland.

It was against the Scots that Obafemi finally had a breakout performance for his country last June, so there is hope that he can maintain that form going forward for Ireland, which is the root of Kenny’s worries.

This has been especially concerning as the Dublin-born youngster has struggled with public comments made by managers in the past, such as Ralph Hassenhuttl at Southampton.

His attitude has been called into question, which hampered his development right as he was breaking through into the Premier League, so having this happen again could have negative consequences on his performances for Swansea.

From the outside looking in, this has been poorly handled by Martin, who cannot afford to risk rocking the boat at the Championship club as his status as manager hangs in the balance given the team’s slow start to the new campaign.

Obafemi has been one of the team’s better players in recent months, and deserves to have this matter dealt with in private instead of for public consumption.