Opinion: Russell Martin’s confirmed January plan for Swansea City makes perfect sense

It seems that two players who will be on the move from Swansea City during the January transfer window, may already have been identified.

Speaking recently about the club’s plans for the January transfer window, with little more than two weeks to go until the market opens again, manager Russell Martin confirmed his plans for two of the club’s defenders.

According to the Swans boss, left-back Nathanael Ogbeta, and central defender Brandon Cooper are both likely to be allowed to leave the Championship club on loan next month, with interest emerging in both.

Given the circumstances both players have found themselves in at Swansea, it is hard not to feel as though that is a plan that makes a lot of sense for those involved.

Having joined Swansea from Shrewsbury Town back in January this year, things have never got going for Ogbeta during his time in Wales.

The 21-year-old has managed just three first-team appearances for the Swans since his arrival almost 12 months ago, something which means his career has become somewhat stunted, preventing him from making the development he will no doubt have hoped for since stepping up from League One to the Championship.

As a result, a loan move elsewhere would likely give Ogbeta the game time he needs to kick-start things again, especially given his form in League One with Shrewsbury earned him this move, meaning he could still be an appealing target for many clubs at that level.

By contrast, Cooper is no stranger to a loan move, having already spent time out on loan with the likes of Yeovil, Newport and Swindon, having featured 11 times for Swansea’s first-team since graduating from the academy in 2018.

Given none of those outings have come during the current campaign, Cooper is another who could benefit from the chance of playing regularly that he would get with a loan move away.

Indeed, given the centre back’s previous loan spells have been at League Two and National League level, a spell in League One, if that can be agreed, could help the 22-year-old with the challenge of bridging the gap to the Championship in the years to come.

Beyond that, the departures of these two players, would create space in Swansea’s squad, and potentially wage budget, to allow them to further strengthen in their own squad, by bringing in new recruits who Martin may be confident using in the second half of the campaign, to aid their push for a play-off place.

It is also worth noting, that with both Ogbeta and Cooper out of contract at the end of next season, a loan spell in the coming months could be important in terms of Swansea’s longer term planning.

Successful loan spells for the duo could tempt the Swans to look to retain the duo on a longer term basis, while it things do not work out as well, it would give them the opening to move the pair on permanently in the 2023 summer transfer window, while they can still receive a fee for them.

With all that in mind, it seems that temporary departures from Swansea for Ogbeta and Cooper in January, is something that all concerned, must be looking to make happen.