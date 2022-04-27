Opinion: Russell Martin has earned the right to Swansea City backing this summer

Swansea City stretched their unbeaten run to nine league games in a row on Tuesday night.

But, with four of those now coming consecutively as draws, there is a sense of frustration that this South Wales team is almost ready to fly up the table but is being held back by itself.

Russell Martin had a difficult start to life at the club, having replaced Steve Cooper in the summer.

While he was unable to maintain the team’s form from last season that saw them earn a place in the play-off final which they lost to Brentford, there have been signs in recent weeks of huge progress.

Two of the recent draws came in spectacular fashion, having led 4-1 and 3-0 against Reading and Bournemouth.

A failure to convert those leads into three points tells the story of Swansea’s season.

However, there are still plenty of encouraging signs ahead.

Martin has finally got things to start clicking with the side. The team is playing this great, free-flowing football and now scoring goals to go with it.

The Swans have scored 19 goals in their last nine games, averaging more than two per match.

Yet the team has only taken 17 points from 27 available in this unbeaten run.

There are lessons to be learned there in game management and defensive discipline.

However, the squad itself could also use upgrading if it is to compete at the top of the table once again.

While there may have been doubts over Martin’s long-term future earlier in the campaign, there should be no doubts now despite the club being 14th in the Championship table.

The club’s hierarchy needs to back the former MK Dons boss in the transfer market this summer.

That means holding on to key players like Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi and Flynn Downes, who have all been linked with moves away in recent weeks.

It also means adding great depth to the squad and finding upgrades in crucial areas.

Cyrus Christie’s future with the club is unclear, with the Fulham loanee set to become a free agent in the next few weeks.

The Irish full-back is a great example of how the team needs to be backed in the transfer market.

He has become a key player in the side, and could add a lot to the team if signed on a permanent basis.

The club cannot let this momentum be squandered.