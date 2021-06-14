Opinion: Rumoured Ipswich Town move could be just what forgotten West Brom man’s career needs

For Rekeem Harper, things have never really quite got going at West Bromwich Albion.

Having graduated through the Baggies academy, and after a brief, unproductive loan spell in League One with Blackburn in 2017, Harper began to show real signs of the potential many felt he had during the second half of the 2018/19 campaign.

A strong run in the side saw Harper play an important role in West Brom’s run to the Championship play-offs, which earned the then-19-year-old a new long-term contract that summer.

Since then however, things have not gone to plan for Harper. The midfielder has started just four league games for the Baggies over the past two seasons, and having come off the bench just twice in the Premier League, made the short move across to Birmingham on loan last January.

That is a far cry from what many will have no doubt expected given the promise that Harper showed when he first emerged at The Hawthorns, and now it seems as though the 21-year-old’s time with the Baggies could be coming to an end once and for all.

According to recent reports from TWTD, League One Ipswich Town are closing in on the permanent signing of Harper for a fee in the region of £500,000.

But while that may a somewhat underwhelming end to his time at West Brom that could have brought about so much more, you can’t help but feel that this could be a rather good move for Harper at this moment in time.

Having endured that drop down the pecking order at West Brom, a move elsewhere in the pursuit of the game time he needs to further his career, and Ipswich could be a rather useful destination in that respect.

It was reported earlier in the summer that Ipswich boss Paul Cook has told almost his entire squad to find new clubs during the transfer window, meaning there ought to be gaps in the side for Harper to fill.

Indeed, with Andre Dozzell seemingly bound for QPR, and Flynn Downes reportedly attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs, including Barnsley, Harper’s central midfield position is one where there ought to be opportunities for new recruits to enjoy plenty of game time.

The fact that Ipswich’s side also seems likely to have a distinct new look to it for next season could also help Harper, since it could allow him to make his own mark on that starting lineup, rather than moulding himself into the current setup at Portman Road.

Given the fact that, despite that prospective overhaul of the playing squad, Ipswich will still be aiming for promotion next season, and it could give Harper’s confidence, and indeed value, a welcome boost if he is to play a significant role in helping the Tractor Boys secure their return to the Championship.

There is also the point to be made around the impact Cook could make on Harper as well. The Ipswich boss has shown in the past that he is capable of lifting players and getting the best out of them even in difficult situations – Wigan’s situation at the back end of 2019/20 being a prime example – and that too is an influence that may prove useful for Harper.

It seems therefore, that while the door may soon be closing on Harper’s time as a West Brom player, another could soon be opening at Ipswich, that will present the midfielder with a rather big opportunity to get his career back on track.