Highlights Rotherham United has a history of bouncing between the Championship and League One, but managed to survive in the second tier last season.

Despite losing key players and struggling in the Championship, there is potential in Rotherham's squad.

Neil Warnock, who previously managed Rotherham and successfully kept the club in the second tier, could be a good fit as their manager if the current struggles continue.

Known as the yo-yo team in recent years that has bounced between Championship and League One football, Rotherham United finally broke the relegation curse last season by surviving in the second tier of English football.

Since dropping into League One in 2017, the Millers had been promoted and then relegated for five consecutive seasons, with Paul Warne excelling in the third tier but struggling to keep his side among the big boys of the Championship.

It was to be expected somewhat though - United have always had one of the smaller budgets in the division and there's only so much management that can be done to improve players.

When Warne departed for Derby County last September though, dropping down a league in the process, there was some intrigue over what was to happen next.

Things could have fallen apart after many years of continuity, but Matt Taylor arrived from Exeter City and, perhaps against all the odds, managed to secure the club's status in the Championship for a second straight year - the first time they had done two seasons in a row at the level since 2015-16.

United finished in a respectable 19th position in the table in 2022-23, some six points above the drop zone when it was all said and done, and the January signings of experienced Championship players such as Jordan Hugill and Tariqe Fosu went a long way towards aiding their survival.

Fast forward a few months though and Rotherham are once again struggling in the Championship.

Losing star player Chiedozie Ogbene on a free to Luton Town would not have helped matters, and despite the additions of Christ Tiehi and Sam Nombe for significant fees in the summer transfer window, after seven matches they have picked up just four points.

Those points have all come at the New York Stadium with a win over Norwich City and a draw with Blackburn Rovers, but defeats to Stoke, Sunderland, Leicester, Huddersfield Town and Millwall have left United in 21st place.

Admittedly there have been some tough fixtures, but their last two trips away to the Terriers and the Lions were chances to pick some points up and they folded tamely.

Football is a ruthless business and if Taylor does not start picking up some points soon, then there is every chance that Rotherham owner Tony Stewart could look to make a change - and there is reason to believe that the first man he will turn to is Neil Warnock.

Why would Neil Warnock be a good fit for Rotherham?

Warnock is, of course, now without a job after managing Huddersfield Town for the final time this week when they drew 2-2 with Stoke City, with the Terriers hierarchy looking to bring in a long-term boss.

Years ago though, Warnock had a short stint with Rotherham too, replacing Neil Redfearn in the dugout in February 2016 in a bid to stop the club from dropping into League One.

Warnock was successful in his mission, picking up 24 points out of a possible 48 to keep the club in the second tier, and a number of years later, when retiring - albeit that did not last - he claimed that his work with United was his best achievement in football.

And it's clear to see that even at the age of 76, Warnock can get a tune out of a struggling side - just look at what he did at Huddersfield, who looked dead certain for relegation under Mark Fotheringham before he came in and turned things around last season.

There is a squad of players there at Rotherham with a mix of youth and experience that do have something about them, but for whatever reason are currently struggling to get a run of results together.

Should they continue to struggle, there will be obvious calls for Taylor to go, and being a South Yorkshire man there would perhaps be no doubt in Warnock's mind about having another crack at things in Rotherham.

Would Neil Warnock be keen on a swift return to management?

Previously, Warnock has said that he only wants to work the final 10 weeks of the season, meaning that ahead of his departure from Huddersfield there was an expectation that he may come back for another job in February 2024.

However, the veteran coach showed great enthusiasm to get back to work in his final post-match interview as Huddersfield manager, claiming that he's got the buzz back for his work.

That means that he could be tempted to return sooner rather than later, and that will worry the managers of struggling clubs who could be looking over their shoulder at the looming presence of Warnock - and that includes Matt Taylor.