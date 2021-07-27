Opinion: Rotherham United should try their luck for this Championship youngster

Rotherham United find themselves in a position where outgoings are massively outweighing incomings.

Shane Ferguson and Josh Chapman are the only two players to Arrive in South Yorkshire, whilst eight players have departed following relegation back down to League One.

With just two weeks before the first ball of the upcoming League One campaign is kicked, Rotherham will be hopeful of securing a couple more signings so that they can mount a serious promotion bid.

One position that The Millers seemingly need to address is in the attacking midfield area of the pitch following Matt Crooks’ departure.

Despite being a versatile option in midfield, the 27-year-old’s best work appeared to come from more forward positions.

One player who may offer some sort of solution is Luton Town’s Dion Pereira. Pereira, who offers a completely different service to what Crooks provided, possesses very quick feet and his dribbling ability makes him a very exciting player in attacking scenarios.

Pereira enjoyed an excellent season with Luton’s newly-formed U21, proving to be his side’s creative spark. His performances at youth-team level earned the former Watford man an opportunity on the first-team stage during Luton’s final game of the Championship season against QPR.

The attack-minded midfielder showed some good touches and a couple of positive runs during his 10-minute spell.

Pereira has been in and amongst the first-team set up during The Hatters’ pre-season preparations thus far and has looked competent enough to make the permanent step up to first-team level.

However, given the size of Luton’s current squad, Pereira runs the risk of missing out in Luton’s 25-man squad.

Should he miss out, the Bedfordshire club will be hopeful of finding a League One suitor who will be expecting to compete at the top end of the division come May.

Rotherham were a side who struggled to convert attacking pressure into clear-cut chances last time out, and Pereira is a player who would address that with his intricate passing and intelligent play.

Nathan Jones and Paul Warne are both very demanding football managers, and Pereira’s exposure to Jones’ intense style of football would certainly bode well at Rotherham.

