Opinion: Rotherham United should take a gamble on untested 50-year-old as they seek to fill managerial vacancy’

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart has a big decision to make in the coming days and weeks, and it could be one that defines the club’s season at this early stage.

No Rotherham supporter would have expected the club to be without a manager at this stage of the season, even if they had started the 2022-23 Championship campaign in wretched form.

But Paul Warne has departed for different reasons, having been taken away from the South Yorkshire outfit that he has represented so loyally over the years by Derby County, a club sitting in the league below Rotherham.

It has come at a bad time for Rotherham, who have begun life back in the Championship in great form, losing just one of their first nine matches as they sit in eighth position going into the next block of fixtures before the FIFA World Cup in November.

They will start that stint though with experienced defender Richard Wood as interim player-manager, with the need for a Warne replacement to be appointed pretty important.

Stewart appears to want to go down the route of someone who is young and not too experienced when it comes to Warne’s successor, with Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner already turning down the role and Exeter City’s 40-year-old boss Matt Taylor also a contender.

There’s someone who is going potentially unnoticed though in proceedings, and that is Duncan Ferguson, who after many years as a first-team coach at Everton is looking to get into the management game at the ripe old age of 50.

Ferguson has had two brief forays in interim management at the Toffees over the years, but has spent his time working under some top managers, including Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez and Roberto Martinez amongst others.

Because of the fact he has simply been an understudy all of his career, little is known of what kind of a manager Ferguson would be, but in the glimpses we have seen in his caretaker spell at Goodison Park, the Scot looks to be as passionate on the touchline as he was on the pitch.

It would be a dive into the unknown if anyone appointed Ferguson at all, but the fact he has worked under a multitude of good to great coaches suggests that he’s worth a crack in the Championship for his first job, much like Frank Lampard was with little in the way of any coaching experience.

With the contacts Ferguson has as well in the game, it could serve Rotherham well if they were to appoint him when it comes to the loan market, as a club with a limited budget in the Championship could do with as much help from Premier League clubs as they can possibly get.

Rotherham have been down the experienced route in the past with Kenny Jackett and it didn’t work, before they then turned to the novice that was Warne and he turned out to be the best appointment the club could have possibly made.

They should now go down that similar road once again and bring in an individual who doesn’t have any managerial experience in Ferguson, who could prove to be a surprise success.