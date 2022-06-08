Opinion: Rotherham United should consider agreement for former Birmingham City man

Rotherham United have to prepare for yet another season in the Championship this summer and they’ll be desperate to last longer in the next campaign than they have previously.

Paul Warne has proven to be excellent at getting out of League One but he’s been less successful when it comes to keeping the Millers in the second tier once they get there.

The side will need to have a big summer then and make the right kind of moves to ensure they can avoid the drop next time out and make some forward progress in the Championship.

That will likely involve plenty of incomings and outgoings, as the boss sorts out the team and makes sure they are in ship shape to go and push on in the second division.

One name that the club could look to sign, if they want to try and stay up, is Jeremie Bela, who has now left Birmingham. The defender/winger has been released at the end of his contract with the Blues and now that he is a free agent, he could be a steal for the Millers if they went for him.

For starters, the 29-year-old plays predominantly on the left flank. That is a position that will likely be left void by the return of loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu to Arsenal this summer. He featured prominently there from the winter window onwards but might not get to have another crack at football with Rotherham if there is interest in him from elsewhere this summer.

That leaves a gap for Bela to fill – and the player could fill it with plenty of experience and ability too, having played in over 100 games for Birmingham during his time there. He knows how to cut it in the Championship and how to both get his team forward and defend when needed.

That kind of knowledge and knowhow could be vital to a team that can dominate in League One but struggle to assert themselves in the Championship. A second tier stalwart like Bela could really help them to stay up this time around.

Away from his experience, his ability means he could be an asset too. He might only have managed nine goals during his time with the Blues but given license to roam forward and be more attacking, he can really carve open opposition defences. That doesn’t take away from his defensive work though, with Bela able to get back and defend ably.

On a free transfer too, Rotherham should certainly consider a deal – and it might be the right kind of signing for boss Paul Warne to make to finally keep the side up next season.