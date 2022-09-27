Opinion: Rob Edwards’ sacking at Watford demonstrates that those in charge at Vicarage Road are yet to learn from their mistakes

Here we are again.

Watford have sacked their head coach. Another head coach. Their 16th permanent head coach or manager since the Pozzo family took over the club just a decade ago. Number 17 – Slaven Bilic – is already in place.

To those on the outside looking in at Vicarage Road, this probably looks like business as usual in WD18, but this time, things were supposed to be different.

Following a wretched 2021/22 Premier League campaign for the Hornets, which saw the club go through another three head coaches/managers – Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson – on their way to a 19th-placed finish and relegation, there was seemingly an acceptance among the hierarchy that the ‘hire and fire’, short-term approach they had adopted throughout their time at the club was no longer working.

Two relegations in three seasons showed that change was needed, and so began to surface the reports that Watford were now seeking a young, up and coming British head coach that could re-build the club’s culture, and build for long-term success.

Rob Edwards was to be that man. The 39-year-old had just overseen a League Two title-winning campaign at Forest Green Rovers and his appointment cooled the frustration of fans so desperate for something positive to cling onto after such a miserable season.

Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury famously came out and told the Watford Observer that the club would be backing Rob Edwards ‘come hell or high water’, but how silly do those comments seem now?

Indeed, the decision to relieve Edwards of his duties just ten league matches into his tenure as Watford head coach is a clear sign that those in charge of the club have not learned from their past mistakes at all, and, suggest that they were not serious about real change at the football club this summer.

How can anything else be deduced from the goings on at Vicarage Road over the last 24 hours?

Now, have results and performances been brilliant under Rob Edwards? No, they have not, but, this was always going to take time. Edwards was a young manager making the jump up from League Two to the Championship – it felt inevitable that he was always going to be slightly green and that it would show from time to time.

Indeed it has done in the opening matches of the season, but still, it is not like things have been totally disastrous for Watford.

At present, the club sit 10th in the league table, just one point behind fifth placed Sunderland and the play-off positions – a realistic target for Watford this season given the squad they have and the fact they had a young, inexperienced (at Championship level) head coach.

There are even mitigating factors to consider when assessing the early results achieved by Edwards, too.

There was ongoing transfer speculation all summer and right through until deadline day surrounding the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, with both picking up mysterious knocks here and there and missing the odd match.

Recruitment has been poor. Edwards favours flying wing-backs and yet when Kiko Femenia was sold, no adequate replacement arrived. The likes of Kortney Hause and Keinan Davis were brought in after the season had started and have only very recently got up to speed and in a position to start matches. Central defence continued, on the whole, to go neglected, as it has done for seasons on end.

Imran Louza, arguably Watford’s best midfielder, is still yet to regain fitness after picking up an injury last season, but is set to return sometime following the international break.

All of the above have meant that Edwards has not only been forced to move away from his preferred system at times, but even when he has played it, he has not had the correct personnel to do so, instead having to use square pegs in round holes (e.g. Kamara at RWB, Sarr at ST).

Considering the above factors, and all the talk of a reset in culture and a long term project, how on earth can Watford pull the plug on Edwards just ten league matches in?

Ultimately, the decision to remove the 39-year-old from his position as Watford head coach yesterday demonstrates two painful points from a Hornets perspective.

One, that those in charge of the decision making at the club have really not learned from their past mistakes, and two, that any talk of a new, long-term project at Vicarage Road in which the culture of the club would be rebuilt was exactly that, talk.

Following recent seasons, but particularly after yesterday’s decision, owner Gino Pozzo is now rightly under intense scrutiny from a large proportion of the Watford fan base, with the vast majority unhappy with the decision to cut ties with Edwards at this moment in time.

How far away the days feel when those at Vicarage Road in the Rookery Stand proudly held up a banner depicting that very same owner.

Where did it all go wrong?