Opinion: Rob Edwards really should consider giving 29-year-old a run in the Watford side

Rob Edwards’ first 10 Championship matches in charge of Watford have yielded mixed results.

Last week was a prime example of that, with the Hornets being beaten comfortably away at Blackburn in midweek (3-0) and then, at home on Saturday, being pegged back late by Sunderland following some really poor defending (2-2).

Interestingly, the line-up on Saturday saw Nigerian international William Troost-Ekong return to the starting line up.

The 29-year-old, prior to Saturday, had only appeared once as a substitute in the league, with Rob Edwards preferring the likes of Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta and Kortney Hause.

However, after a solid enough showing on Saturday, despite the late Watford collapse, which was largely due to substitutions and square pegs in round holes, perhaps Edwards should consider giving Troost-Ekong a run of games in the side.

First and foremost, this is because the options above have not exactly showed themselves in a glowing light so far this season.

Kortney Hause, who has only really recently got up to match fitness, would be the only exception to that.

Be it as a collective, or individually, the central defenders Edwards has selected just do not seem to be working at present, and a change must happen.

Troost-Ekong is a defender we saw struggle in the Premier League last season, with several individual errors, however, at Championship level in 2020/21, we must not forget the key role he played in central defence helping the club win promotion.

In that season, for example, the 29-year-old featured 32 times in the league.

Sure, those individual errors were still there from time to time, but he got away with them for the most part at this level, whilst the defending, generally, was solid.

Ideally, Watford would have invested in this area in the summer, but given they did not, Edwards must choose from a defence and players that have consistently underperformed.

Troost-Ekong, though, given everyone else has been afforded the opportunity, deserves to be given the chance to either fail or impress.

It may be that he proves no improvement, from which Watford lose nothing, however, it could also be that the Nigerian international captain, with all the experience that brings, adds some solidity to a backline that is desperately lacking it at the moment.