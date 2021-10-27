Opinion: Reported Bolton Wanderers action over on loan player makes perfect sense

It’s probably fair to say that things haven’t quite gone to plan for Xavier Amaechi since his arrival at Bolton Wanderers.

Joining the newly promoted Wanderers on loan from German second-tier Hamburg during the summer transfer window, Amaechi arrived in Greater Manchester to a fair amount of excitement.

A skilful young winger, once of Arsenal’s academy and with caps – and goals – for England at several different youth levels, much would no doubt have been expected from the 20-year-old during his time in League One for the Trotters.

However, a fractured metatarsal suffered by Amaechi in a pre-season friendly with Preston back in July, the winger is still yet to make a competitive appearance for Bolton.

But with Wanderers manager Ian Evatt now confirming that Amaechi could return to training in early November, it has been reported by the Manchester Evening News that the League One side have enquired to Hamburg about extending the winger’s loan beyond January.

Given the circumstances that those involved find themselves in, it is hard not to feel like that is a rather sensible move.

If Amaechi is only set to return to training in November, then it will still be some time before he is match fit and has the sharpness needed to make an impact on the pitch for Bolton.

As a result, if the loan was not to be extended beyond January, then it would leave Evatt’s side with very little time to benefit and take advantage of the talent that the 20-year-old undoubtedly possesses.

Indeed, the sudden and rather unexpected departure of Antoni Sarcevic to Stockport earlier this month also means that Bolton do now find themselves an option short in the attacking midfield areas.

Securing an agreement to keep Amaechi at the club until the end of the season would go some way to helping Bolton fill that void left by their now departed captain, before allowing them to address that issue on a more permanent basis next summer.

From an individual perspective as well, you have to feel that an extension to his stay at Bolton would be good for Bolton.

If Amaechi was to return to Hamburg in January, then his current fitness situation means that at best, he will have made a handful of appearances while working his way up to fitness and sharpness, which could make it hard for him to really stake a claim for a more regular game time back at his parent club.

By contrast, if he was to remain at Bolton until the end of the season, which would give him the chance to really build momentum with a run in the side, could give him the chance to make a point to those watching on at Hamburg that he is worthy of more of a run in their side next season.

Indeed, that potential experience of regular first-team football for Bolton during the second-half of this season could also help him to develop and improve his game even further, which could make him a bigger asset for Hamburg when he returns to the club in the summer.

It seems therefore, that an extension to Amaechi’s loan spell with Bolton, would be best for all involved.

If it isn’t then you can’t help but feel that this will have been something of a waste of what looked to have been a rather smart piece of business.