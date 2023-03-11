Opinion: Recent transfer claims put yet more on Watford to find a way to promotion this season

Watford rolled the managerial dice yet again in the week, with the sacking of Slaven Bilic and appointment of Chris Wilder at Vicarage Road.

Speaking about the reason for that change, the Hornets’ technical director Ben Manga, explained that decision had been made, in order to give the club a chance of winning promotion this season.

Admittedly, the gap to the automatic promotion places does look as though it will now too big for Wilder to overhaul at Watford in what remains of this season.

However, the Hornets are still very much in the mix for a play-off place, and with it, promotion back to the Premier League via that route.

Now you get the feeling that given some of the recent claims around the club’s key players, succeeding with that appears as though it is becoming increasingly important for Watford.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are considering a summer move for Ismaila Sarr in the summer window.

At the same time, Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport has now identified AC Milan as another potential suitor for Joao Pedro as the return of the market approaches.

Both of those rumours, therefore, mean that finding a way to go up from the Championship this season, is becoming increasingly important for the Hornets.

The fact is, that the attacking quality those two players provide, means that both are vital to any hopes they have of getting out of the second-tier either this season or beyond then.

Ultimately though, it is hard to imagine that either of those two players will still be at Vicarage Road next season, if Watford are still a Championship club at that point.

Sarr and Pedro will both be well aware of the fact that they have the quality to play at top-flight level, and with other teams likely to be aware of that, interest will surely grow further in the duo as we approach the summer.

Consequently, the desire of the duo to play at that level, the interest that will likely emerge in them, and the need for the funds they could generate if sold for Watford from a financial perspective, means it feels as though it will be difficult to keep either player, if they do not go up.

As a result, Wilder and co. surely must take advanatge of the services of both players while the have them now, to give themselves the best possible chance of returning to the promised land of the Premier League.

Admittedly, there is no guarantee that being a top-flight club will guarantee that they will stay, but that status will at least improve their chances of doing so.

What it will guarantee though, is that the funds they recoup via a promotion, will ensure they are in a much stronger to position to replace both Pedro and Sarr if they do depart.

Those funds likely also run beyond that, likely enabling them to further strengthen the rest of their squad, to give them a better chance of either restablishing themselves in the top-flight, or bouncing back quickly, if they do drop back into the Championship again.

It seems therefore, that even beyond the simple pursuit of a return to the Premier League, the next few months look as though they could be crucial for Watford, in terms of the position they are able to get themselves into, to build for further seasons to come.