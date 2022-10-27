Opinion: Recent Tomasson comments suggest Blackburn Rovers’ transfer interest in 23-year-old could make sense

With regards to bringing players through into the first-team in recent years, Blackburn Rovers‘ academy has served the club remarkably well, and none more so is that the case, than in central midfield.

Of the five natural central midfield options Blackburn have used so far this season, four of them – captain Lewis Travis, John Buckly, Adam Wharton and Jake Garrett – have come through the club’s academy, with Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton the only exception.

While Travis and Buckley have been established in the club’s first-team for the past few season, the current campaign is the first time Wharton and Garrett have had a taste of senior football for any team.

Both players have impressed in the way they have adapted themselves to that challenge, and it means Blackburn’s strategy in only bringing in the single midfielder during the summer transfer window in Morton – in order to avoid blocking a pathway to the first-team for the likes of Wharton and Garrett – has so far paid off.

However, more midfield recruitment could soon be on the agenda for Rovers in the lead-up to the January transfer window, with Football League World exclusively revealing this week, that the Ewood Park club are among several Championship sides interested in Shrewsbury Town’s Tom Bayliss.

Admittedly, a move for the 23-year-old from the League One club could arguably go against those previous plans of Rovers in the summer, in terms of keeping the pathway open for some of their younger midfielders.

It though, could also be argued that some recent comments by head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, suggest that a move for Bayliss could in fact make a fair amount of sense for Rovers.

Recent weeks have seen Blackburn switch to a system that has seen them use three men in the centre of midfield, rather than the two that they regularly operated with at the start of the season.

That means there is more work for those youth graduates such as Wharton and Garrett to get through, which it appears Tomasson is concious of.

Speaking ahead of his side’s 2-1 win over Birmingham on Saturday, the Rovers boss revealed that he believes there is a need to protect those young players, by taking them out of the side in order to aid their development, rather than start so many games in such a short space of time.

But with the current ages of their midfield, that could create an issue for Blackburn, given Wharton, Garrett, and indeed Morton are all still teenagers, while Travis and Buckley are 25 and 23 respectively.

As a result, there is a risk that with the current options they have available to them, Tomasson will struggle to continue both operating with the midfield three that has helped his side to three straight wins, while continuing to operate the policy of rotation he appears to feel is best for his options in that position.

Bringing in another option such as Bayliss, would therefore provide Rovers with the extra depth they may need to be able to both play a central midfield three, and give their younger options in that position, the breaks Tomasson is keen to give them from time to time.

Beyond that, the signing of Bayliss could also secure Blackburn a long term replacement for Morton once his loan from Liverpool comes to an end in the summer, especially given the creative abilities the 23-year-old himself has shown in League One this season, which should also tie in with what Tomasson is looking to achieve at Ewood Park.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that in former Blackburn captain Elliott Bennett, the Lancashire club also know there is someone currently at Shrewsbury who could give Bayliss a clear idea of what to expect, if the prospect of this move was indeed to become genuine.

With all that in mind, it seems there may be an argument that if Tomasson wants to develop Blackburn’s young midfielders in the way he feels is best, a move for Bayliss could yet be a rather useful one.