Opinion: Recent revelations could the next few weeks crucial to Blackburn Rovers’ big summer transfer call

If there was one downside for Blackburn Rovers to their 1-0 victory over QPR on Saturday that ended their five-game winless run and put them right back into the promotion mix, it was the injury suffered by Ryan Nyambe.

Having landed awkwardly following a challenge from QPR defender Jimmy Dunne, the Namibian international was then stretchered off the pitch early in the second-half.

Speaking after the game, manager Tony Mowbray revealed that the 24-year-old could now be out of action for between six to eight weeks after suffering medial knee ligament damage in that challenge.

Should that be the case, then such a loss would undoubtedly be a blow for Rovers, given Nyambe has been one of their more consistently reliable figures throughout the course of the past few seasons.

However, it is worth noting that this setback for Nyambe, could also help Blackburn when it comes to a big decision they will have to make in the summer transfer window.

Back in January, Rovers completed the signing of right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik on loan from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin until the end of the season, with the Lancashire club holding the option to make that move permanent in the summer.

Since then, Zeefuik has found himself rather in and out of this Rovers side, having recently suffered a minor hamstring injury of his own, and has also seen his versatility exploited, being used in a number of different positions as Mowbray attempts to cope with the absences of several players.

But with Nyambe now facing several weeks on the sidelines, Zeefuik could now be set to get a run in his most recognised right-back position, that Rovers seemingly brought him in for.

As a result, these next few weeks could be decisive for the future of the Dutchman, given his performances now that he is getting a regular run of games for this Rovers side, may go a long way to influencing the club when it comes to making the call as to whether or not to take up the option to make that move permanent.

If Zeefuik is able to prove vital to Blackburn’s push for promotion in the next few weeks, then it could go some way to convincing the club to make his move a longer term one.

However, if Zeefuik was to struggle with an extended run in the starting lineup, the it could force Rovers to look elsewhere to strengthen the right-hand side of their defence in the summer.

Indeed, given Mowbray admitted in the wake of Nyambe’s injury that the Namibian looks set to leave the club at the end of the season, when his contract is set to expire and with little sign of negotiations resuming, it does seem as though right-back is certainly an area the club will have to sign in come the summer.

Zeefuik’s seemingly imminent run in the side, combined with Blackburn’s option on him, should put the Dutchman in pole position to claim that position on a longer-term basis, and with some encouraging early performances and top-flight pedigree in both the Netherlands and Germany, means you feel he has a good chance of taking that opportunity.

Ultimately, the main focus of the next few weeks for Blackburn, will be the battle for promotion to the Premier League, but recent events, means they can now also have a direct eye on the summer transfer window as well.